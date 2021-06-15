UK CMA launches market research for Google’s mobile “duopoly” Apple – TechCrunch





The UK’s competitive watchdog announced today, digging deeper into the advantages of Apple’s and Google’s mobile ecosystem. We have released a market research survey of each pair of smartphone platforms (iOS and Android). Their app store (App Store and Play Store); and web browsers (Safari and Chrome).

The Competitive Markets Authority (CMA) added that it is concerned that the “effective duopoly” of mobile platform giants in these areas could harm consumers.

The survey is extensive and there are watchdog concerns about nested gateways created as a result of the dominance of pairs in the mobile ecosystem — consumers have a variety of products, content and services (music, television, video, etc.). Mediates how to access Streaming, Fitness Tracking, Shopping, Banking, Citing some of the examples provided by CMA).

“These products also include other technologies and devices such as smart speakers, smartwatches, home security, and lighting (which mobiles can connect and control),” he continued, adding that the advantages of these pipes are ” He added that he was investigating whether he was “suffocating.” “Competition in various digital markets,” he said, “this could reduce innovation across the sector and allow consumers to pay higher prices for devices, apps, or other products and services due to higher advertising prices.” I’m concerned about that. “

The CMA also confirmed that it would investigate “any impact” of the pair’s market power on other businesses. For example, here is an example of an app developer who relies on Apple or Google to sell a product to a customer via a smart device.

Watchdog has already conducted a public inquiry into Apple’s App Store following complaints from developers about antitrust laws.

We’re also investigating Google’s planned depreciation of third-party tracking cookies in response to complaints from ad tech companies and publishers that the move could hurt competition. (And last week, CMA said it was committed to accepting a series of concessions offered by Google, which would allow regulators to support cookies if they thought the move would have a negative impact on competition. You can stop turning off completely.)

The CMA said both of these existing studies are investigating issues within the scope of the new mobile ecosystem market research, but the work on the latter is “much broader.”

He added that he would adopt an integrated approach in all relevant cases “to ensure the best results for consumers and other businesses.”

I’ve spent a year researching Gapple’s mobile ecosystem.

We are also seeking feedback on the issues raised in the scope statement. We are seeking an answer by July 26th. CMA added that it is also keen to hear from app developers through surveys by the same date.

Take on the tech giant

Watchdog has previously scrutinized the digital advertising market and found that he has a lot of concerns about Google’s dominance there.

Its early market research cultivated the UK government’s plan to reform competition rules to take into account the power to transform the digital giant’s market. CMA also suggested that new market research investigating “Gapple’s” mobile muscles could help shape competition law reform across the UK as well.

Last year, the UK announced plans to establish a “competition promotion” regime to regulate Internet platforms. This includes establishing a dedicated digital market unit within the CMA (launched earlier this year).

The reform bill has not yet been submitted to Congress, but the government says it wants competition regulators to “actively shape platform behavior” and avoid harmful behavior before it happens. Intervene once it is confirmed that the platform has so-called “strategic market status”.

Germany has already adopted similar reforms to competition law (earlier this year) and can actively work on large-scale digital platforms that are said to be “most important for competition between markets.” And the Federal Cartel Office hasn’t wasted time in recent months opening many procedures to determine if Amazon, Google, and Facebook are in such a position.

CMA also sounds enthusiastic about working with the Internet Gatekeeper.

Commenting in a statement, CEO Andrea Coscelli said:

Apple and Google control the major gateways for people to download apps and browse the web on their mobile phones, including shopping, games, streaming music, and watching TV. We were investigating whether this could cause problems for consumers and businesses that want to reach people over the phone.

The ongoing commitment to Big Tech has already revealed some trends of concern, and we know that unchecking can hurt consumers and businesses. So, while we were launching the new Digital Market Unit, we were in the process of starting this study right away, and the results of this work can be used to plan for the future and do it steadily.

The European Union also announced its own proposal to cut the wings of Big Tech last year. In December, we announced plans for the Digital Market Law. It applies a single operational rule to the so-called “gatekeeper” platform operating throughout the EU.

A clear trend in digital competition in Europe is towards tightening surveillance and regulation of the largest platforms. We hope that antitrust authorities can take steps to support the prosperity of small players.

Critics may say it’s just in the hands of tech giants — when more radical intervention (dissolution) is really needed to restart the captured market, it’s messing around with the edges. Because there is.

We asked Apple and Google to comment on CMA’s market research.

A Google spokeswoman said: Android gives people more choices than any other mobile platform when deciding which apps to use, enabling thousands of developers and manufacturers to build successful businesses. Before designing a new rule, we welcome CMA’s efforts to understand the details and differences between platforms.

According to Google, the Android app economy generated 2.8 billion revenues for UK developers last year. It claims to have supported 240,000 jobs nationwide, citing a report from the outsourced Public First.

Technology giants have also made operational changes already made in Europe following the European Commission’s antitrust intervention, including adding a selection screen to Android that allows users to choose from a list of alternative search engines. I pointed out.

Earlier this month, we agreed to move the underlying format of the selection screen from an unpopular auction model to free participation.

