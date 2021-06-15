Well-known Big Tech critic Lina Khan leads FTCExBulletin





On Tuesday, the Senate confirmed with the Federal Trade Commission the 32-year-old Lina Khan, a prominent Big Tech critic and popular among progressives. Graeme Jennings / Hide AP captions

President Joe Biden has appointed Lina Khan as chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, giving one of Silicon Valley’s most prominent critics the top regulatory position.

At the start of Tuesday’s hearing, a surprising move to promote Kahn to one of Washington’s strongest regulatory positions was announced by Senator Amy Klobuchar in Minnesota. It came shortly after the Senate confirmed Khan as a commissioner with 69-28 votes.

The Democratic Party currently makes up the majority of the five-member committee, and Khan is likely to move more aggressively into alleged abuse of monopoly power by tech companies.

Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, said Khan, who leads the FTC, is “tremendous news,” and “big tech companies like Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon are scrutinizing the scrutiny they’re facing. Deserves and integration is an American industry that is choking the whole competition. ”

Despite the bipartisan vote, Kahn elicited the wrath of some Republicans, including Senator Mike Lee of Utah. He told the FTC that he “lacked the necessary experience,” and that her view of US antitrust law “is far from a cautious approach to law.” ..

The rapid growth of Khan, 32, an associate professor at Columbia Law School, follows her 2017 academic paper entitled “The Amazon Antitrust Paradox,” which she wrote as a law school student at Yale University. It was. This treatise has been talked about in several influential circles and has created an approach known as the “Hipster Antitrust Law.” She argued that the unparalleled domination of tech giants like the Amazon showed that US antitrust laws had been violated and regulations needed to be rewritten to curb abuse of power.

Since the 1980s, courts have primarily interpreted US antitrust law as the market is functioning as intended if consumer prices are low. But Kahn said this view was out of step with the modern economy. She claimed that tech companies are using predatory tactics to get their competitors out of the game. She says this should be considered illegal under fair competition law.

In recent months, Kahn has helped write a radical 449-page report for House Democrats outlining cases for regaining the power of Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google. Congressman last week submitted five bills to heavily regulate and possibly dissolve some companies.

Kahn is the latest Big Tech critic used by President Biden to enter a powerful industry. Tim Wu, who also supports increased government oversight of the technology industry, is a member of the White House National Economic Council and is a special aide to the President of Technology and Competition Policy.

However, Biden has been criticized for not acting fast enough to play the role of other major antitrust enforcement in his administration. Biden has not yet announced his choice to lead the Antimonopoly Department of the Justice Department and fill the vacancy of the Federal Communications Commission in the middle of the first year.

Still, Tuesday’s confirmation of Khan was welcomed by those pushing for stronger competition laws, such as the Washington-based US Economic Freedom Project.

Khan’s ability to win bipartisan support is a sign of policymakers’ “heartfelt desire to curb Big Tech,” said Sarah Miller, group secretary general.

“Her presence at the FTC marks the beginning of the end of the lawless era for workers, small businesses and powerful businesses that have enjoyed at the expense of democracy,” Miller added.

Still, the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a tech industry-backed think tank, argued that Khan’s leadership could harm American consumers and innovation.

“Consumers may no longer benefit from the economies of scale of large corporations,” said the group’s Aurelien Portuese. “As global competition intensifies, antitrust populism will cause permanent self-harm that benefits foreign, less valuable rivals.”

