Shin Megami Tensei 5 gets new trailer and release date





Shin Megami Tensei 5 will be available on Nintendo Switch on November 12th, just as Atlas accidentally leaked earlier this month. This official release date was attached to the trailer, and finally we were able to get everyone to take a closer look at the latest work in Japan’s long-standing role-play the game series.

The New Megami Tensei series is one of the largest cult classic series in the game. It’s also the predecessor of the highly successful spin-off series of personas, ironically surpassing popularity thanks to Persona 4 and 5.

The trailer features our new, unnamed protagonist, a high school student thrown into a demonic desert world called a dozen. After that, it fuses with a mysterious man and becomes a forbidden Nabino. In this new form, he has to fight in the fight against angels and demons.

Just as Atlus reported that more than 200 demons would appear in the game, new demon faces were also displayed, and much more was found throughout the game.

The gameplay to be shown off is the normal game of the New Megami Tensei series, with lots of demon negotiations, weaknesses, and character customizations when it comes to leveling up. You will cross this apocalyptic Tokyo while gathering a team of demons to help you. Like past games in the SMT series, Shin Megami Tensei 5 has multiple endings, as confirmed on the official website.

Shin Megami Tensei 5 was announced in 2017 and is already on the list of the most anticipated Nintendo Switch games. It will finally be summoned on November 12th exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

