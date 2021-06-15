Google Geofence Guarantees Dangerous Privacy Judges Now See Threats





Police have found a way to get Google to pass data on all smartphones in a particular area. However, judges are beginning to realize how serious the privacy implications of so-called Google Geo-fences are. (Photo courtesy of Nasir Kachroo / NurPhoto, via Getty Images)

Nur Photo via Getty Images

In a rare decision by U.S. government investigators to counter an attempt to get high-tech giants to provide data, Kansas judges use a controversial search warrant on what is known as the Google Geofence. I rejected the government’s request to do so.

With such a warrant, also known as reverse location search, police film a particular crime scene and capture data from all smartphones at that location, whether from a map or from other Google tools that track the location. You can request Google at any specific time frame. For example, in a recent incident in Tennessee, a church was destroyed and a geofence was ordered around the place of worship, but information about the incident has not yet been recovered. In another unsealed case, it was used to track calls in and around suspected child abuse homes for two days to identify the date of messages allegedly sent to minors. I did. There are also concerns about how such warrants could affect innocent people as police target the wrong person or retrieve data on more than 1,000 phones passing through the area. In some cases, it has stated.

Last year, an Illinois judge denied the government’s permission to use Google’s geo-fence. And some critics say that such warrants should be completely outlawed. Jennifer Lynch, director of surveillance proceedings at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, said these widespread warrants were indiscriminate drugnet searches that could involve a myriad of people unrelated to crime. Given the nature of these warrants, I don’t think we can pass the constitutional convocation.

In Kansas, no particular investigation was emphasized because the details of the case needed to be kept secret. According to a letter written by the judge, all that was revealed was that the crime had taken place at or near “a fairly large establishment during the hour of the relevant date.”

The judge said the government did not do enough to prove that the suspect would have had a smartphone in the area at the time of the case. “The affidavit only suggests that the criminal was a lonely pedestrian caught in surveillance footage early in the morning,” he wrote. “The affidavit significantly omits the suggestion that the surveillance footage shows that the individual had a cell phone.”

The judge also raised the issue of lack of specificity regarding the number of non-suspects whose data may have been scooped up by the geofence. “The boundary contains two public roads, so anyone who is driving a car at the destination during the relevant period can be identified by the data,” the judge wrote. “Google Maps also shows that the building in question contains another business that the application doesn’t support.”

The government even tried to get the data from outside the boundaries, “seeking the data in the geofence by’margin’.” It was not clear how big the margin was. And, as the judge pointed out, there were housing and other businesses that could have been “implied” by margins of error.

Finally, the judge was not convinced by the government’s claim to get an hour’s worth of data. “Video surveillance footage shows the suspect in three separate times. The proposed geofence time range is from just before the second sighting to about 10 minutes after the suspect escapes from the scene. The judge could not understand why the investigator did not request the data from the first sighting.

But as long as the government was more specific about what he wanted, he kept the door open for further geofence demands. “The court simply issues this opinion to provide a fair notice that the geofence warrant application must address the width of the proposed geofence and how it relates to the investigation. I will, “he wrote. “Given the wide range of mobile phones used, it is likely that the criminal suspect had a mobile phone, so simply submitting an affidavit showing that there is a possible cause for the geo-fence warrant. Insufficient. If this is standard, the geofence warrant is [be issued] In almost all criminal investigations where the suspect has not been identified. “

Previous proceedings have shown that the court allows a wide range of geofences. However, the case, along with the Illinois case, shows that judges are catching up with the possibility of innocent civilian data being involved in these warrants.

This story was first reported in my newsletter, The Wiretap. Every Monday, we’ll take a look at surveillance and privacy and show how government snooping works in the real world. There are some cases that I have never heard of elsewhere. You’ll also find all the cybersecurity news you need. Sign up here!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos