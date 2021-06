Plexus Charitable Foundation Contributes to Innovation Lab

Nina, Wisconsin, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS), a world leader in complex product design, manufacturing, supply chain and aftermarket services, today through the Plexus Charitable Foundation 150,000. Announced a dollar donation. To support an innovative new learning space at Michigan Technological University named Plexus Innovation Lab.

The Plexus Innovation Lab builds on years of collaboration, including student engagement events and classroom lecture support by Plexus engineers who are graduates of Michigan Technological University. The lab is a collaborative or manufacturer space for Michigan Technological University students across all disciplines to gain hands-on experience in the design and testing of electronics and electronics. These experiences are important in helping students prepare for internships and full-time roles in their respective fields.

Mike Running, Senior Vice President of Global Engineering Solutions and Aftermarket Services at Plexus, is proud to expand its partnership with Michigan Technological University through sponsorship of the Plexus Innovation Lab. Our mission to help our customers create products that build a better world requires a highly talented engineering team. The investment in this lab creates space for students to develop the problem-solving skills and innovative thinking they need to gain experience in electronics and help create products that build a better world. ..

Janet Callahan, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Michigan Technological University, commented: The partnership between Plexus and Michigan Technological University will impact students and faculty over the years to come. In addition, Chris Middlebrook, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at Michigan Technological University and lead the creation of the Innovation Lab, commented: Thanks to the generous donations from the PlexusCharitable Foundation, students now have a great opportunity to strengthen. Extend your educational experience with the new Plexus Innovation Lab. The Plexus team has been actively involved in planning and implementing the creation of an electronics manufacturer space that demonstrates a steady investment in Michigan Technological University.

Plexus Corp.About the product realization company

Since 1979, Plexus has partnered with companies to create products that build a better world. We are a team of over 19,000 individuals dedicated to global design and development, supply chain solutions, new product introductions, manufacturing, and aftermarket service delivery. Plexus is a global leader specializing in servicing customers in industries with highly complex products and tightly regulated environments. Plexus provides superior customer service to leading global companies by providing innovative and comprehensive solutions throughout the product life cycle. For more information on Plexus, please visit our website at www.plexus.com.

