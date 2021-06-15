Nintendo E3 Press Conference: New Smash Characters, Metroid Games, But No SwitchPro News





Nintendo Eiji Aonuma will showcase the 35th Anniversary Zelda Gamen Watch at the E32021 Nintendo Direct. (YouTube screenshot)

One of Tekken’s oldest characters is in the cast of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. For the first time in 19 years, a new game has arrived in Metroid’s core franchise, and Breath of the Wild 2 is expanding its gameplay to the sky Hyrule.

Nintendo unveiled these games and more on a pre-recorded Nintendo Direct live stream on Tuesday morning. This was an official contribution to the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo Trade Show.

Direct started with the announcement that all dates specified in the stream could change, especially due to production issues related to COVID-19, but surprisingly packed with switches next year and a half. I have set up a schedule.

However, Nintendo has previously specified that this presentation is specifically about the software on the Switch. At the moment, several sources have reported plans for Nintendo to release a new, more powerful Switch Pro, with some claiming that a new version of the hardware could be released later this year. Nintendo says nothing here.

Namco Bandai, the developer of Tekken, was also involved in the production of Super Smash Brothers Ultimate. (YouTube screenshot)

The first big announcement, as expected, was the next character to join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate lineup. The fighter this time is Kazumi Mishima, one of the main enemies of the Tekken series fighting game.

Kazuya is an intense practitioner of karate, and for some reason can even transform into a partially devilish shape. He features both his traditional outfits and his sleek business suit and overcoat from recent Tekken games, as well as a background stage based on the Mishima Dojo.

As typical of smash, series producer Masahiro Sakurai records and presents a complete video to break down the character’s movements and folklore. Kazuya’s video will premiere on June 28th.

As another surprise, Nintendo has unveiled its signature character, Samus Aran’s new adventure, Metroid: Dread. Metroid has traditionally been the red-haired stepchild of Nintendo’s core franchise. So when Nintendo remembers it exists, it’s always a little shocking, not to mention creating new games in the core franchise.

Dread is a 2.5D game of action and exploration, similar to the classic Metroid games of the 80’s and 90’s. Samus again jumps between platforms in a side-scrolling style, occasionally chased by indestructible robotic enemies.

Horror will be released on October 8th, along with two new Amiibo toys for Samus and the robot chasing her.

Nintendo’s Eiji Aonuma went on stage at the end of the presentation to discuss the current plans for the producer The Legend of Zelda franchise. Skyward Sword’s HD remaster will be released next month after being announced earlier this year. HyruleWarriors: Age of Calamity got the new wave of DLC, Pulse of the Ancients, on June 18th.

To commemorate the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, Aonuma unveiled a new version of Nintendo’s game and watch playable desktop clock. This version includes The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventures of Link, The Legend of Zelda: The Game Boy Edition of Link’s Awakening, and a special edition of the Birmin mini-game starring Link.

Most importantly, and for the first time in a while, Aonuma unveiled a new footage of Breath of the Wild 2, a long-awaited follow-up to the Nintendo 2018 hit. The new game seems to include more action over the high rules, showing link skydiving, fighting new enemies, and using new abilities. BotW2 is currently planned for a 2022 release date.

Other Switch games announced today in Direct are:

Mario Party Superstars is one of Nintendo’s longtime board game franchise’s biggest hit collections. It comes with complete online play, including a matchmaking system that is rare at Nintendo, and 100 mini-games from the entire history of the series. Mario Golf: Super Rush will be available on June 25th. Nintendo has announced at Direct that it will receive unspecified free updates after its release. This includes more golf courses and playable characters. Warioware is back on Switch. This series is a collection of addictive cartoon mini-games that traditionally used Mario’s greedy opponent Wario as a type of MC and will be back on September 10th with Get It Together. Shin Megami Tensei V, the latest entry in the popular Japanese RPG series (the title is roughly translated as the Resurrection of the True Goddess), will be officially dropped on Switch on November 12th. You play as a high school student in Tokyo. Suddenly taken to another dimension, where the city is an abandoned ruin inhabited by angels and demons. For you to explore and survive, you can recruit those angels and demons as members of your party. The new Mario + Rabbids game, Sparks of Hope, is a collaboration between Nintendo and Montreal-based third-party studio Ubisoft. It follows the hit 2018 strategy game Kingdom Battle by sending Mario, his friends (now Rosetta), and their Rabbits impersonators on a mission against a mysterious new evil. Capcoms Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Bull Inn will be released on July 9th. This is the latest entry in the insanely popular Monster Hunter Deadly Frame: Adventure / RPG spin-off from the Blackwater Maiden, formerly a survival horror game. Only for Wii-U, you will receive a switch port later this year. Nintendo is revisiting the Advance Wars series with a new compilation. Advance Wars 1 + 2: Launched shortly after Direct, Re-Boot Camp rebuilds both Game Boy Advance strategy games from scratch. The popular adventure series “Life is Strange” is now available on Switch. The latest entry, True Colors, will be released on September 10, but the original game remastered collection is planned for an unspecified date later this year. Galaxy Square Enix Guardians will arrive at Switch on September 10th. This action game is vaguely based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie and can be played as Peter Quill jokingly adventuring with other Guardians. Segas Super Monkey Ball is celebrating its 20th anniversary with Banana Mania, a luxury collection of previous games in the series. The surreal murder mystery of the Danganronpa (lit. Bullet refutation) series was a cult hit on the 3DS. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, it was re-released on Switch later this year, releasing an improved and enhanced version of Decadence, a compilation of all three games, and Killing Harmony’s board game. Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered will be ported to Switch on June 25th. Astria Ascending, the debut project of Japanese developer Artisan Studio, will be available on Switch on September 30th. Who worked on Final Fantasy, Neil, and Bravely Default series with striking colorful hand-painted art.

