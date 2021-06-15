Shopify extends One-Click Checkout Shop Pay to all Facebook or Google merchants – TechCrunch





The e-commerce platform Shopify has a one-click checkout service called Shop Pay this morning that will open all US merchants selling on Facebook or Google, even if they don’t use Shopify’s software to power their online stores. Announced that it will be available. This makes ShopPay the first Shopify product available to non-Shopify merchants.

First introduced at the 2017 Developers Conference, ShopPay is another instant checkout solution that provides an easy way to pay online by reducing the number of fields customers need to fill out during the checkout process. Is similar to. The service remembers and encrypts customer information, so consumers can check out with a tap when shopping online, and more recently in partnership with Affirm, they can even buy in installments.

In February, Shopify partnered with Facebook to extend Shop Pay to Facebook and Instagram, but at the time it only worked for existing Shopify merchants selling on these social platforms. In May, Google announced an expansion of online shopping in partnership with Shopify at the I / O Developers Conference. This will allow Shopify’s more than 1.7 million sellers to reach their customers through Google Search and other “shopping journeys” initiated through Google. Properties such as search, maps, images, lenses, YouTube.

The company refused to share some of the 1.7 million merchants already available on Facebook or Google, but said they were two of the most popular channels.

Following today’s announcement, other merchants also have the option to adopt ShopPay on their Facebook or Google stores. It’s still unclear how many people will actually do that, but Shopify says 1.8 billion people log on to Facebook every day and there are 1 billion shopping sessions across Google.

The company also advertised the benefits of ShopPay, including 70% faster checkouts than regular checkouts, 1.72x conversion rates, or reduced abandoned charts.

For consumers, the advantage of using Shop Pay over traditional checkout is that it goes beyond speed and integrates with Shopify’s mobile app, Shop. The app organizes and tracks online orders for all sellers, including Amazon, so you can quickly ask when your orders will arrive and manage your returns.

To date, the Shop app has tracked over 430 million orders, the company says.

Over time, the Shop app can also customize the feed containing your favorite stores to point to other recommendations, including recommendations from local merchants. Shopify has confirmed that the Shop app can track ShopPay-enabled orders from merchants other than Shopify.

“Since its launch, Shop Pay has set the standard for the checkout experience and has facilitated orders of over $ 24 billion,” said Carl Rivera, Shopify VP, who heads Shop’s Product for Shop. “According to research, cart abandonment averages 70%, with nearly 20% due to a complex checkout process. Shop Pay makes that process quicker and easier. Facebook and Google Extending to all sellers selling at is a mission-critical step to bring best-in-class checkouts to all consumers, all sellers, all platforms, and all devices, “he says. I will. Added.

This extension can be a notable challenge for PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, and other payment mechanisms, including those offered by the platform itself. This is due to the increased traction on Shopify merchants. Due to the popularity of the Shop app, it has become the third shopping app on the App Store.

The news follows yesterday’s confirmation that Shopify has made significant investments in Shopify, the backbone of the Shop Pay service, payment giant Stripe, and Shopify partners in merchant services such as bank accounts and debit cards.

According to Shopify, the Shop Pay service will be available to all US sellers selling on Facebook within the “next few months” and will be rolled out to all Google sellers by late 2021. is.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos