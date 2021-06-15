Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will be released on October 5th





The first three Super Monkey Ball games, Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe are getting HD Remasters. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will be launched worldwide on October 5th to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Super Monkey Ball franchise, as announced in its release on Sega.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The console version is $ 39.99 and the PC version is $ 29.99.

Remaster brings back the original three games with updated graphics and additional up-to-date features such as online challenges and leaderboards. It also introduces comic-style storytelling and new playable characters. The original key features, such as four-player local co-op, will continue to exist in the remaster. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania reproduces about 300 levels and 12 mini-games from the first three games.

In the Super Monkey Ball franchise, players navigate monkeys with a hamster ball while playing sports-inspired mini-games and dangerous and annoying obstacle courses. The first two games were launched exclusively for GameCube in the early 2000s. Since then, the franchise has been launched on numerous platforms, from console to mobile versions, with more than 12 titles.

Sega also announced a digital deluxe version of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. It features 6 additional classic character skins, 3 legendary console skins, 10 customizable items, and a classic soundtrack. Fans will also get a special 20th Anniversary edition of the game that includes art books, reversible covers, collectable sleeves and 10 cosmetic items. The Digital Deluxe Edition retails for $ 49.99.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos