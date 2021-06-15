Sir Tim Berners-Lee sells his first web browser code as an NFT





One of the World WideWeb architects, Sir Tim Berners-Lee, sells the source code as an NFT (via the BBC) to the original web browser. For the auction run by Sotheby’s, not only the code of the WorldWideWeb browser, but also a letter from Barnersley himself, a vector file that can be printed as a poster, and the code entered. According to a press release from Sotheby’s, the proceeds will benefit the causes supported by Berners-Lee and his wife.

The auction code includes elements of the web that many today are familiar with, such as the ability to parse and display HTML documents, support for basic styles, HTTP protocols, and even the ability to print web pages. I am.

Berners-Lee seems to think that NFTs naturally fit the code in the press release. He states that NFTs are the latest playful work on the Internet and an ideal way to package the origins behind the web. In an interview with the Financial Times, he compared NFTs to autographed books. This makes us imagine how cool this project would be if he instead auctioned the code for a signed box of magneto-optical discs. The NeXT computer he was writing it on.

NFT buyers may have problems actually running the first version of WorldWideWeb. As Ars Technica points out, there is a very early copy of the source code available on the web today (similar to the code sold at NFT, but not the original, according to Sotheby’s), according to CERN. It seems difficult to compile. World Wide website. Even if the buyer is running the original browser, few valuable websites still work well with it.

Undoubtedly, the Web we know is anyone who has the technical know-how (and computer resources) that Berners-Lee does not patent or claim for the use of his ideas. This is made possible by the fact that anyone can design their own website. Then it’s easy to see why some people then create exclusive NFTs as a bit of a weird choice for Tim Berners-Lee, in addition to the environmental issues surrounding technology. According to the Financial Times, he says he’s not going to hold the money himself, but it’s probably the first time he’s benefited directly from his creations.

If you want to get a rough estimate of Berners-Lees’s original browser, you can run it directly in a modern web browser with a replica at CERN (although it seems that you can’t access the website from there at this time). If you really want to get an NFT, the Sotheby’s Auction will run from June 23rd to 30th and bids will start at $ 1,000.

