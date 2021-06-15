Technology-leading LGBTQ executives





Despite national conversations about increasing women in the field of technology, women are still significantly undervalued and low-paying compared to men. Women make up 28.8% of the technical workforce today, and some experts estimate that it could take 12 years for the United States to become equally represented in the industry.

In particular, minorities working in the technology industry (including members of the LGBTQ community) continue to face significant obstacles to career advancement and quality of work. Fortunately, many initiatives have emerged in recent years for LGBTQ people in the tech industry, including Lesbians Who Tech, Trans Tech Social Enterprises, and StartOut.

In honor of Pride Month, Know Your Value highlights just a few exemplary LGBTQ leaders who are creating more comprehensive opportunities in technology.

Martine Rothblatt, creator of SiriusXM Satellite Radio, CEO of United Therapeutics, creator of SiriusXM Satellite Radio, founder and chairman of United Therapeutics, biotechnology company Andre Chung / The Washington Post via Getty Images file

As a lawyer, writer, scholar, entrepreneur, biotechnology scholar, and advocate, Rothblatt is accustomed to making waves.

Ross Brat has founded two companies, World Space and Sirius Satellite Radio. WorldSpace became the first global satellite radio network, and Sirius offers free commercial broadcasts from satellites.

In 1994, motivated by the diagnosis of life-threatening pulmonary arterial hypertension in their daughters, Rothblatt founded the PPH Cure Foundation and United Therapeutics, a medical biotechnology company. That same year, Ross Bratt was publicly announced as Transgender, raising his voice in support of transgender rights.

I think transgender rights are up to us. Rothblatt told advocate that no one should rest until they are faithful to their soul, no matter what their gender.

In 2014, Ross Bratt was the highest paid female CEO in the United States. In 2016, she helped build the world’s first electric helicopter. And in 2018, she oversaw the creation of the world’s largest site Net Zero sustainable office building. Forbes magazine recognized Ross Bratt as one of the 100 greatest living business minds of the last century.

Erlang Hamilton, Founder of Backstage Capital, Author of About Damn Time Founder and Managing Partner of Backstage Capital. David Paule Maurice / Bloomberg (via Getty Images Files)

Hamilton is the first black weird woman to set up her own venture capital firm.

She raised money while homeless, slept on the floor at San Francisco International Airport, couchsurfed and set up a venture capital fund. She launched Backstage Capital in 2015. This is a venture capital firm that invests in women, people of color, and promising founders who are members of the LGBTQ community.

Hamilton became interested in venture capital when he was working as a tour manager for an artist. Hamilton noticed a celebrity investing in Silicon Valley and began learning the basics of venture capital. She finally discovered and funded a two-week course for investors training at Stanford University to attend. Hamilton made a valuable relationship with the first investor from the program at Stanford University.

Hamilton’s dream was to start a fund for people like her. In 2015, she wrote a viral blog post titled “Dear White Venture Capitalists” that criticized how venture capitalists view investment in the founders of minorities. A few months later, Hamilton had the first angel investor to invest $ 25,000.

Backstage currently raises over $ 15 million and invests in over 160 start-ups.

Megan Smith, Former US Chief Technology Officer, Shift 7 CEO, Former US Chief Technology Officer, Shift 7 Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Richard McBrain / SXSW File Getty Images

Smith joined Google as an engineer in 2003 and was promoted to VP to lead new business development. Smith also became General Manager of Google’s Charity Division and launched Google’s Women Techmakers initiative in 2012.

In 2014, Smith left to become the third US Chief Technology Officer under President Obama.

Smith focuses on how to leverage technology to advance national goals and recruit top technology personnel to help with pressing issues such as artificial intelligence, economic structure inequality, STEM / STEAM engagement, and criminal justice reform. I adopted it.

In 2018, Smith founded Shift7. It addresses technical solutions to systematic economic, social and environmental challenges.

She is a technology evangelist, and after speaking at the annual Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing, a group of Harvard student groups responded to Smith’s eager appeal for engineers to work as civil servants. is created.

Angelica Ross, Founder and CEO of TransTech Social Enterprises, Actress and Activist Founder and CEO Craig Barritt / Getty Images for Tory Burch Foundation File of TransTech Social Enterprises

Ross made his debut as an actor in 2005 and played a groundbreaking role in the subsequent hit FX series POSE. She continued to star in American Horror Story: 1984 and is currently developing other television projects.

While unemployed, a transgender woman, Ross learned how to code and also learned graphic design and photography. She was later hired by the Chicago House Translife Center, an organization that helps transgender people find housing, employment, and medical care.

Ross emphasized that technology saved her life and was a non-profit incubator for LGBTQ talent in 2014, focusing on financial empowerment and education of practical and career-ready skills. Established TransTech Social Enterprises.

Ross’s notable story was told in the 2015 MSNBC documentary, where she was a featured speaker at the 2015 White House LGBTQ Innovation Summit. In 2019, she hosted the 2020 Presidential Candidate Forum on LGBTQ issues. And this month, Ross was named to Fast Companies’ 2nd Annual Queer 50 list.

