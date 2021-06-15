Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Patch Note





Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Credit: Treyarch

Call of Duty: Season 4: Black Ops Cold War and War Zones are just around the corner, and many changes, big and small, are coming to both games.

At Black Ops, Cold War Treyarch has primarily dealt with assault rifles, tinkering with damage ranges and other statistics across categories, and working on weapon balancing with little change to other weapon categories. It was. Recent patches have the same balance adjustments as sniper rifles.

There are also some new maps heading for the Cold War, including the classic hijacked map of Black Ops 2s on a cruise ship. There is also a new 12v12 map called Collateral. It features a smaller Collateral Strike 6v6 map and Amsterdam, a Gunfight map for 2v2 and 3v3 play.

A new Ground Fall event will also be held at the beginning of Season 4 with special challenges for players to earn various rewards such as calling cards, weapon charms, and weapon blueprints.

Check out the patch notes below for all the changes that Black Ops Cold War brings, including new additions to zombies and minor changes to the league.

Season 4 patch notes

Event

Groundfall Groundfall Limited Time Event will be live until 10am on June 24th. Complete the Challenges in Black Ops Cold War and War Zone to earn Emblems, Calling Cards, Weapon Charms, Bonus XP, and Epic Secondary Weapon Blueprints.

Battle pass

A new 100-tier Battle Pass available in Season 4.

operator

Jackal The new Jackal Operator is available at Tier 0 of the Season 4 Battle Pass.

weapons

MG82 The new MG82LMG is available for free at Tier 15 of the Battle Pass system. A new C58 assault rifle available for free at Tier 31 of the C58 Battle Pass system. Nail Gun New Nail Gun Special Weapons are available in multiplayer or zombie in-game challenges, or in a unique blueprint version of the store.

Weapon unlocking challenges

PPSh-41 unlock challenge available for multiplayer and zombie PPSh-41 SMGs. Swiss K31 unlock challenge available on multiplayer and zombie Swiss K31 sniper rifles.Weapon adjustment

Assault rifle

XM4

The range penalty for suppressor muzzle attachments has been reduced from 15% to 11%. The range penalty for the Agency Suppressor Muzzle Attachment has been reduced from 33% to 22%.

IF 47

The range penalty for suppressor muzzle attachments has been reduced from 15% to 13%. The range penalty for the GRU Suppressor Muzzle Attachment has been increased from 25% to 27%.

QBZ-83

The range penalty for suppressor muzzle attachments has been increased from 15% to 17%.

Fact 1

The range penalty for suppressor muzzle attachments has been reduced from 15% to 10%. The range penalty for the Agency Suppressor Muzzle Attachment has been reduced from 33% to 20%.

War 6

The range penalty for the Agency Suppressor Muzzle Attachment has been reduced from 30% to 25%.

basket

The range penalty for suppressor muzzle attachments has been increased from 15% to 17%.

Fara 83

The range penalty for the GRU Suppressor Muzzle Attachment has been reduced from 33% to 32%. The range penalty for suppressor muzzle attachments has been increased from 15% to 20%.Features

Gift

Players can now give Battle Passes, Battle Pass Bundles, and Store Bundles to their Black Ops Cold War friends. Earn a 60-minute Double Battle Pass XP Token to send your first gift between June 17th and June 30th. Two-factor authentication is required to use the gift system. Free bundles, franchise store bundles, and limited-time bundles cannot be donated. Challenge Tracker Progress towards an active daily challenge[オプション]It can now be displayed in-game from the menu.

Progression

Reduced the amount of XP required to advance the season levels of Black Ops Cold War, War Zone, and Modern Warfare.

Prestige Rewards

Added 4 new Prestige levels (16-19) and Prestige rewards: Level 50: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, Weapon Blueprint, Battle Pastier Skip Level 100: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, Battle Pastier Skip Level 150: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, Battle Pastier Skip Level 190: All Season Challenges Available Level 200: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, Battle Pastier Skip, Master Prestige Calling Card Level 250-1,000: New Prestige Every 50 key levels

Prestige shop

Additional Legacy Calling Cards from previous Black Ops titles are now available in the Prestige Shop. This includes the Black Ops II animated bacon calling card that players can use when they reach Season Level 100.

Music player

4 additional Treyarch music tracks available to music players on the Battle Pass system’s free Black Ops 4 mixtape wartrack: Inferno Alistairs Theme Damned 4 Reflections

Main lobby

Updated the theme of the main lobby for Season 4.

Multiplayer

map

Promotional material (12v12) [NEW]

A new map has been added to the multiplayer rotation in 12v12 mode. Collateral strike (6v6) [NEW]

A new map has been added to the multiplayer rotation in 6v6 mode. Hijacking (6v6) [NEW]

A Classic Black Ops II map has been added to the multiplayer rotation in 6v6 mode. The hijacked 24/7 featured playlists are available during the launch week. Amsterdam (2v2, 3v3) [NEW]

A new map has been added to the multiplayer rotation in 2v2 and 3v3 modes. P2 and P4 Hardpoint Standoff Update Hardpoint Spawn

mode

One in the chamber [NEW]

Featured Playlist Party Games Free party games available in the Playlist Collection. The player has 3 lives and 1 bullet. The player receives another bullet when he eliminates the enemy. Melee attacks are also deadly. Available weapons include 1911, Magnum, and Hand Cannon. The first player to reach the score limit wins the match. Multi-team: Sat-Link [NEW]

A new multiplayer mode featuring 4 competing 10 teams. Players need to reach the Sat-Link marked on the map, turn it on, upload data to satellites in orbit and earn points. Search the crates to collect powerful score streaks and other useful items. The first team to reach the score limit wins the match.Crank hardpoint [NEW]

Capture hard points and earn points for your team. Eliminate multiple enemies in the same life and earn up to 5 powerful buffs during the match. Capturing hardpoints will speed up your movement and set the timer to 30 seconds. When the timer reaches zero, it will explode. Earn eliminations, earn hard points and extend the timer. While at the team’s hardpoint, the timer pauses and kills add 15 seconds to the timer for up to 30 seconds. Consecutive kills grant up to 4 additional buffs: improved weapon handling, ADS speed, slide speed, and a larger explosion at death (granted after 5 kill streaks). ,to win.Hardcore hardpoint [NEW]

It is currently featured in the Hardcore QuickPlay and Hardcore Moshpit playlists. Added multi-team exclusion to the battle record in game mode. Prop Hunt Addressed an issue where some props could cause accidental bullet collisions after repeated jumps.

Score streak

Hand Cannon’s new score streak is available in multiplayer with a score of 2,800.

Season challenge

Twenty new multiplayer season challenges have been unveiled and unlocked with exclusive calling cards and XP rewards. We will publish new challenges every 10 season levels. Completing all 20 unlocks the Season 4 Multiplayer Master Animation Calling Card. Updated unlocking criteria for Vehicle Warfare Season 3 Challenge.

Custom game

Added sprint recovery delay settings to the general player settings for custom games. This sets the time between when the player stops the sprint and then fully recovers, demonstrating the benefits of sprint takeoff speed.

Featured playlist

Hijack 24 hours a day, 7 days a week [NEW] (Available in hardcore) Multi-team: Sat-Link [NEW]

Party game (currently contains one in the chamber) Face Off 6v6 (currently includes Amsterdam) Crank Hardpoint [NEW]

12v12 Moshpit (12v12 Cranked Hardpoint is now included) Nuketown 24/7 (also available on Hardcore) Gunfight Blueprints Multi-Team: Elimination

zombie

Outbreak

New main quest

Surgical resection main quest that occurs from 10 am (Pacific Standard Time) on June 17th.

New area

A new zoo area available for outbreaks.

New intel

A new in-game story that Intel can discover.

quest

New tuning changes to Luka’s existing Outbreak Main Quest: Silo Invalid Super Sprinter. Legion’s Chest Armor has slightly reduced health. Increased respawn delay for all zombies. Added voice cues when certain steps started and failed to indicate when a zombie would launch an attack.

World events

We’ve added more Treyarch Zombies tracks to unlock the music player via Outbreak’s Unknown Signal World Events.

Purpose

Addressed an issue where the Retrieval canister could hit the map when entering Phase Tears. Addressed an issue where the search canister could fall off the player when riding a snowmobile on steep terrain.

Dead Ops Arcade 3

Gameplay

In First Person game mode, all Divine Shield (orange) potions are now automatically replaced with more convenient health (red) potions. The treasures in Poppy’s room should no longer time out. Chickens that are spinning out now use the player’s last weapon correctly. Replaced the third fate award for maximizing with a 9x multiplier with the new mystery award. Addressed an issue where the Saw Shield item was not creating crawl zombies correctly. Addressed an issue in Silverback Slideways that allowed players to stand on lava fields and map undamaged locations. Addressed an issue that could cause a player to be considered a valid AI target before the player’s screen completely faded up. Scoring Changed non-default score values ​​for various enemies. Mamaback will get 20,000 points, Underboss will get 5,000 points, Elite enemies (Megaton, Brutus, Gladiator) will get 500 points, and the rest will get the default 100 points. Addressed an issue where the Pineapple Launcher was not earning points.

Stable

Silverback slideway map stability has been improved and Charlie 285 Military Gorilla error messages have been reduced. Improved stability of issues that may occur when the player is standing in Novagas.

General

Added inactive tracking to launch inactive players after a period of time. Closed multiple exploits in The Wild.

Onslaught (PlayStation)

map

We used the new Intel to add collateral to map rotation.

Progression

Addressed an issue where players could lose XP in zombies when returning to the lobby after a match. Addressed an issue where the Outbreak Match Bonus could give less XP than expected.

Task

Season challenge

Twenty new Zombie Season Challenges have been unveiled and unlocked with exclusive calling cards and XP rewards. We will publish new challenges every 10 season levels. Completing all 20 unlocks the Season 4 Zombie Master Animation Calling Card.

Operator mission

The Season 4 Battle Pass has four zombie operator missions, increased from the two zombie missions of the previous season.

Weapon unlocking challenges

Added new weapon unlock challenge to zombies: PPSh-41SMG Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle Nail Gun Special Weapon

Gameplay

Addressed an issue where Mimics under the influence of BrainRot could still be in disguise. Addressed an issue where Mimics were not killed under the influence of BrainRot.

Benefits

Addressed an issue where Deadshot Daiquiri was not working properly with the AMP63 pistol.

Featured playlist

Outbreak Firebase Z Die Maschine Dead Ops Arcade: First Person Dead Ops Arcade Onslaught (PlayStation) Onslaught Collateral (PlayStation) [NEW]

League play

Skills department

Updated skills department requirements to maintain the target population percentage outlined in the League Play Rules section. Some players may see the skills division shift after the next league play placement match.

weapons

Limited LC10 and AK-47 in league play.

