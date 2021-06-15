Nintendo Direct: Breath of the Wild 2, Metroid Dread, and everything announced at E32021





New Metroid?

Screenshot by CNET

Nintendo’s E3 Direct was held on Tuesday, June 15th, showing off some big upcoming titles. One of the biggest surprises was Metroid Dread, the new 2D game in the series coming out in October. There was also footage of the new Mario Party, The Legend of Zelda: Games & Watches, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. It was the upgraded version of Switch that didn’t show.

When and where can I watch E3 Nintendo Direct?

The show is over, but you can watch the replay on GameSpot’s YouTube channel.

What is Nintendo Direct?

When Nintendo wants to showcase future games and hardware, we’ll show them at the livestreamed Nintendo Direct event. Whether it’s a major franchise or an indie game, we may show off a lot of titles, or we may dedicate the entire program to one game, like Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Kazuya is about to smash

First Announcement of the Event: Kazumi Mishima from the Tekken series is the next character to appear in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Switch. He behaves the same as the Tekken series, with some differences to suit the smash gameplay. Details of Kazuya will be announced on June 28th at another Nintendo Direct.

Life is (double) strange

The beloved Life Is Strange series heads to the Switch with Life Is Strange: True Colors and Life Is Strange Remastered Collection. Life Is Strange: Two Colors will be available on September 10th, and the Life Is Strange Remastered Collection will be available later this year.

Catch up with Switch’s Life Is Strange series.

Roll with Nintendo Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

The first super monkey ball game came out 20 years ago. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania includes the first three games in the series: Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe. The compilation will arrive on the switch on October 5th.

Mario Party Superstars Brings Party Online

The Mario Party series will be available on Switch on October 29th. More party maps will be included, including online multiplayer.

Another metroid is coming

The Metroid Prime 4 is working, but the Metroid Prime series has been dormant for a long time. Nintendo has revealed another Metroid game, Metroid Dread. The action is 2D like the original game, but there is a 3D model. It will be released on October 8th.

Warioware is back

Warioware full of mini games is back. WarioWare: Get It Together has a lot of very short mini-games, as well as multiplayer for two. It will be on the switch on September 10th.

Shin Megami Tensei V will be released in November

The longtime demon partner Shin Megami Tensei series will be released exclusively on Switch on November 12th. Players need to team up with the devil to save the world.

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Reboot Camp

Advance Wars was the first turn-based strategy game released in the United States on Game Boy Advance. The series was forgotten by Nintendo, but the first two Advance Wars games (Advance Wars and Advance Wars: Black Hole Rising) will return to Switch as Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp and arrive on December 3rd. .. ..

Zelda will be portable … again

Before the Game Boy, Nintendo had games and watches. Small electronics had simple games that people could carry around. Zelda’s games and watches are a little more sophisticated. The Legend of Zelda, The Legend of Zelda 2: Link Adventures, Link Awakening, and a game called Vermin starring Link. The new Game & Watch celebrates the 35th anniversary of the series and will be available later this year.

So many Zelda games in one small package.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Heads to Switch in 2022

At the end of the show was a new gameplay video of Breath of the Wild 2. The game is played with high rules, but it also includes the sky. Breath of the Wild 2 will be available in 2022.

It will return to high rules in 2022.

Nintendo

Currently playing: Watch this: Nintendo announces The Legend of Zelda game & watch gadget

1:31

