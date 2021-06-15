Announcement: BigQuery Panopuri





After months of conversation and development, I was excited to announce the latest release, Panoply on Google Cloud BigQuery.

Six years after being the only Redshift shop, we partnered with Google to provide the power of BigQuery and the ease of use of Panoply. That’s right. Code-free data connectivity, managed BigQuery instances, and industry-leading support are all in one easy-to-use, surprisingly affordable package.

Why shift

Redshift was a natural choice when Panoply was founded in 2015. At the time, Redshift delivered excellent results in terms of ease of use, performance, and cost. Working with Redshift was more complicated than any other data warehouse on the market, but that was exactly what water had to tackle.

The time has changed.

Over the last few years, the data infrastructure market has evolved in many ways.

Finally, companies of all kinds are generating more and more data and using it to gain an edge over their competitors. Today, more and more companies have access to data, not just the few elites at the enterprise level. In other words, analysis is an important factor, regardless of the size or maturity of the company.

As a result of that evolution, we have found an ongoing demand for tools that bring data into the hands of analysts and data scientists as well as business users.

However, there are changes in what customers want from these tools. Given cloud-based storage, they are currently looking for a cost-effective solution that offers best-in-class performance.

This leads to BigQuery.

As data space leaders, Google and Panoply are natural partners. Of course, Google Cloud Platform provides a great toolset for handling everything from data collection (Google Analytics) to storage (Google Cloud BigQuery).

Panoply gives businesses a code-free data connection that can be set up in minutes and the ease of use of a managed warehouse. This means you can get the power of Google without having to hire a dedicated DBA, data engineer, or IT lead who must own BigQuery.

What Panoply customers can expect

First of all, Panoply customers who are currently using and loving Redshift-based services can rest assured. There are no plans to force a migration to BigQuery. That said, BigQuery has some major advantages.

Cost-effectiveness

BigQuery’s Panoply gives users 10 times more storage. This is equivalent to 1 terabyte of storage in the lowest price range and unlimited autoscaling as your data needs grow.

BigQuery offers more storage at less cost and a high degree of separation between storage and computing. In other words, Panoply customers pay for the data they use, and there is no further cost.

Improved performance

Panoply customers using BigQuery have access to unlimited computing power. This runs up to 5 times faster on many data sources. In reality, this means less load time for the data you rely on to run your business.

Panoply on BigQuery also supports 100 simultaneous interactive queries, so dashboards, BI tools, and analytics notebooks all run silky-smoothly … everyone in the company waits up to an hour before a weekly meeting. Even if you decide to update the index.

In addition, all these Panoply benefits

While making changes to the internal processing, Panoply on Google Cloud BigQuery users will continue to use the same services that customers have come to know and love.

Managed storage in a secure data warehouse Unlimited native data source integration Easy connectivity to popular BI and analytics tools and, of course, unmatched support from professional data architects

If you want to know more about Panoply in BigQuery, please connect. Book a personalized demo of your guided tour and see if it’s right for your business.

To the next phase!

