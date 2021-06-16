Plexus supports MTU students and innovation in a new electronics lab





The new Plexus Innovation Lab, located at the Michigan Technological University’s Center for Electrical and Energy Resources, is a space for electronics manufacturers.

With the desire to support the fields of learning and engineering, and the ability to interact more with Michigan Technological University students, Plexus Corp. Sponsored a new laboratory in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Michigan Technological University. The 560-square-foot facility at the Electrical and Energy Resources Center (EERC) is a manufacturer’s space focused on electronics.

The EERC maker space is open to students in a variety of disciplines, providing technical students with hands-on experience in designing and testing electronic devices using lab equipment.

Janet Callahan, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, is very pleased to see this strong investment in student learning by Plexus. The partnership between Plexus and MichiganTech will impact students and faculty over the years to come.

Students can gain hands-on experience at the Plexus Innovation Lab.

This project was born out of a long-standing relationship between the Michigan Technological University and the nerve plexus. Based in Nina, Wisconsin, Plexus employs dozens of huskies, from mechanical engineering to biomedical engineering to electrical engineering. Plexus has many proud Tech graduates who regularly return to their alma mater for guest lectures and recruit husky at Michigan Techs job fairs.

Christina Jufliak, a graduate of Michigan Technological University, wanted to benefit both her employer and the university. After earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Engineering in 2013 and an MBA the following year, she began her career as a product engineer at Plexus and is now a functional manager.

As MTU’s Alum, I saw first-hand the school’s efforts to provide relevant and hands-on experiences for students to prepare for their careers. We are very pleased that the Plexus Innovation Lab will continue to support these efforts and prepare students for internships and full-time positions in their respective fields.

Michigan Technological University students are collaborating in a new maker space.

Through the Plexus Charitable Foundation, Plexus supports institutions promoting technology-related educational programs.

Plexus is proud to expand its partnership with Michigan Technological University through the sponsorship of the Plexus Innovation Lab. Mike Running, Senior Vice President of Global Engineering Solutions and Aftermarket Services at Plexus, commented. Our mission to help our customers create products that build a better world requires a highly talented engineering team. The investment in this lab creates the space for developing the problem-solving skills and innovative thinking needed to help students gain real-world electronics experience and create products that build a better world. To do.

Chris Middlebrook, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, led an project at Michigan Technological University, ensuring that space and equipment meet student needs.

According to Middlebrook, this generous donation from Plexus gives our students a great opportunity to enhance and expand their educational experience with the new Plexus Innovation Lab. The Plexus team is actively working on planning and implementing the creation of electronics manufacturer space, demonstrating a steady investment in the Michigan Technological University community.

Plexus Innovation Lab is one of the mutually beneficial corporate partnerships on campus. Contact Cody Kangas, Director of Corporate Public Relations for more information.

Michigan Technological University is a public research university with more than 7,000 students from 54 countries. Founded in 1885, the university offers over 120 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of science and technology, engineering, forestry, business and economics, medical professionals, humanities, mathematics, and social sciences. .. Our campus on the Upper Peninsula of Michigan overlooks the Kewinor Canal and is just a few miles from Lake Superior.

