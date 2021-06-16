Guilty Gear Strive: How do you play in May?





Guilty Gear Tribe has several characters, but one of the easiest to get started with is the May Jellyfish Pirate. May is a rushdown character with balanced options that give you more control over your space through projectiles, charge moves, and other great maneuvers. There are also powerful combos that beginners can easily perform, as well as some more advanced options. So how do you play in May? What is the best way for beginners to get closer to her?

How to Play May on Guilty Gear Tribe

Maze’s strategy is rushing down. Beginner May players correctly assume they want to stay on their face and put pressure on them. Still, many people struggle to mix their enemies properly or fall into the trap of improperly spamming dolphins. The key to playing May properly is to remain unpredictable. This can take the form of confusing low and overhead attacks with the proper use of heavy and light dolphin options. The light that the dolphins attack travels faster and shorter distances, both horizontally and vertically, but if they are blocked, they will be punished by leaving May open. Heavy, on the other hand, needs to be charged longer and moves further, but is a plus in the block. In other words, if you try to punish your opponent after hitting, you may hit. If either of Mr. Dolphin hits the counter, you can dash in and use an overhead kiss. Her command does a lot of damage. If you stop this attack, you can use Roman Cancel to unleash a devastating combo. Some of them are shown below. Taking enemies to the wall with a long combo of Maze and scattering them is one of the best ways to unleash her overdrive super attack. But her wonderfully dynamic Goshogawara overdrive can be unleashed from the heavy crouching slashes when the timing is right. Below is a list of combos available for May and keys that explain the standard anime fighting game notation for reading the guide.

Combo guide key

The numbers indicate each direction of the stick below and are considered the standard notation for fighting game combos. There are currently 6 or more sticks. The combo guide assumes that you are on the left side. The direction is reversed on the right side. The easiest way to remember this is to have the same layout as the numeric keypad on your keyboard.

The following is the notation of the button input used in this guide. Near and far variations are determined by the distance between the characters and are mapped to the same button.

P = Punch K = Kick S = Slash cS = Close Slash fS = Far Slash HS = Heavy Slash D = Dust RC = Roman Cancel J = means that the attack is a variation of the jump. That is, jS = slash in the air. May Special Command List Dolphin (Horizontal): 46S or HS-Quickly move across the screen over Dolphin Dolphin (Vertical): 28S or HS-Move Up and Forward Overhead Kiss: 623K –Arisugawa Sparkle: 214P or K: A walrus appears and shoots a ball at the opponent Overdrive Attack Great Yamada Attack: 236236S: Summons a huge pink whale and collides with the opponent May Wonderful Dynamic Goshogawara: 632146HS-May Ride Like the vertical Mr. Dolphin Beginner Combos in May, an opponent’s upward killer whale

During a combo where the charge move moves back and forth or up and down, it will start charging during the previous move. Near slashes and far slashes are automatically determined by the distance from the enemy.

5c.S, 5f.S 5c.S, 5HS 5K, 2D, 46S 5P, 5P, 6P 5P, 5P, 46S jS, 5c.S, 5f.S, 46S When landing far away, the close slash can be omitted. I will. May 5CS, 2HS, RC, Dash-in, 5c.S, 5c.S, 2HS, 28HS, 46S 5CS, 2HS, 28HS, 46S, RC, 5CS, 2HS, 28HS beginner Roman cancel combo.If your opponent is stuck on the wall well, add 6HS or 632146HS

These combos are just a few of the things you can do at Guilty Gear Strive in May. Combos ending in a horizontal dolphin can be Roman canceled and followed up from the point of cancellation with one of the Roman cancellation combos above. These combos are some of the intermediate combos she can perform and are useful in most situations in the game. Mastering these combos will allow you to start playing more with complex air movements and use each one unexpectedly. An overhead kiss is a strong attack on Roman, and if you’re nervous, cancel and start a longer combo. Once you’ve learned the basics, you can go beyond these combos and work on your own combos. Hopefully these combos and information will help you get started in May.

