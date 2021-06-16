Google Spreadsheets Free Budget Tool





If you’ve never budgeted, the idea of ​​tracking all your expenses and sources of income seems like a huge task. The act of tracking daily expenses can seem boring and difficult to keep up with, but there are some apps that make it easier for people to understand where to save or spend.

There are so many different apps on the market that it can be difficult to determine which one is best for you. Comparing and choosing over 12 options when rating the best budget and best expense tracker apps, you’ll find nearly 5 of the 5 star ratings of the most popular apps, and thousands of customer reviews. there is.

Google Sheets has been ranked as the best free spreadsheet for anyone looking to budget. Google Sheets is completely free, offers a variety of templates, and allows you to connect to third-party software to automatically import your banking transactions.

Below you can check your Google Sheets to provide all the details about its features such as tools, benefits, safety, pricing, availability, ratings and more to determine if it’s the right choice to manage your money. I will be able to do it.

Gmail account users can access a variety of free budget templates to help get started

Categorize your costs

Users enter expenses manually, but some budget templates have preset categories

Link to account

No. However, some templates provide third-party add-on software that automatically populates Google Sheets with financial transactions.

availability

Provided on web browsers and smartphone devices

Security function

Google Server Protection: No one can access your files without your Gmail account username and password unless you share your Google Sheets with someone.To this end, Google offers two-factor authentication and physical security keys like YubiKey.

ProsFree can be used with a Gmail account Google Sheets can be accessed from anywhere via the mobile app Templates help users create budgets The hands-on approach allows users to actually think about each transaction they perform Transactional data security features include Google Server Protection. Unless third-party add-on software is available in templateOffers, users will have to manually enter transactions and other data.

Google Sheets requires the user to manually enter all costs and income. This can be time consuming and hassle, but doing so will help you understand exactly how you spend your money each month.

Benefits

Google Sheets can seem tedious because you have to enter the information manually, but users have a variety of free templates available, which makes it much easier to track your spending habits. Some templates also have preset categories.

There are many third-party budget templates that you can find online with a quick search, but Google’s Templates section has two options: annual budget and monthly budget. Both templates are comprehensive and allow you to categorize all expense and revenue streams into different preset categories and subcategories that you can change based on your needs. The annual budget template also provides a monthly summary of income, expenses and net savings.

For users who want to simplify the budgeting process, some spreadsheet templates are connected to third-party software that can import financial transaction data.

safety

Google Sheets works through Google Server Protection, so it’s safe to track your finances. Unless you share your Google Sheets with someone, no one can access your files without your Gmail account username and password. If you’re interested in making your Google account more secure, the company offers two-factor authentication and a physical security key like YubiKey.

Pricing

Google Sheets is a completely free way to budget with just your Gmail account.

Availability and evaluation

Google Sheets is available on web browsers and smartphone devices. The Google Sheets app is available on the App Store (for iOS) and Google Play (for Android).

App Store rating at the time of writing: 4.8 out of 5 stars (over 900,000 ratings)

Rating on Google Play at the time of writing: 4.0 out of 5 (100,000 or higher rating)

Conclusion

If you’re new to budgeting and like the idea of ​​manually entering expenses and income into a spreadsheet, Google Sheets is the best free option.

Users have access to a variety of template options, third-party add-on software for specific templates, and easy access to spreadsheets on both computers and phones.

If you need a budgeting app that easily syncs with your bank account or credit card and automatically sorts your expenses, consider Mint. The budgeting app is also completely free and comes with several bells and whistles, including warning you when you exceed your budget if you incur ATM fees or have payment deadlines.

Details: 5 Tips on What to Look for When Choosing a Budget Management App

Our methodology

To determine which free budgeting tools provide the best user experience, we selected and analyzed more than 12 budgeting tools and examined their features and user reviews.

We narrowed down our rankings by looking for at least one option in the spreadsheet, desktop software, and smartphone app categories. We wanted a variety of ways users could budget, and ranked each tool by the best designers (everyone, novice, investor, small business owner).

All five tools selected in this ranking are free and easy to use. Our choice also prioritized budgeting tools with strong user reviews.

Other factors we looked at included security features, user customizations, and insights into available data such as graphs and reports.

