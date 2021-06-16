Black Tech Street and Second Muse partner with Blockchange to launch the first ever rehabilitation funding campaign to build a Tech Hub for black entrepreneurs in Tulsa





Black Tech Street is launching non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and smart contracts to stimulate social impact.

Billingsley and Second Muse, an impact and innovation company, introduced Black Tech Street to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Greenwood massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on May 30, 2021. A former American black community that was destroyed and hated by racism a century ago.

“We are excited to partner with Blockchange to launch the Centennial Coin based on the launch of Black Tech Street this month. Tulsa is turning the move and thinking as a way for blacks around the world to adopt Tech. We want to be zero towards zero. We will build wealth and have a positive impact on the world. This coin is one way to get started, “said Todd Khozein, co-CEO of Second Muse. I am.

Blockchange is a social innovation funding platform that combines cryptocurrencies, NFTs and gamification to leverage the tax system to build an independent charitable donation ecosystem.

Centennial Coin honors OW Girly, one of the founders of Black Wall Street, and at the same time represents the future of the black industry and innovation. Donors can bid on NFTs at the auction on June 16th (June 19th, 2021). 100% of the proceeds from the auction will go to Black Tech Street to fund the programming.

What makes this financing approach unique is the power of smart contracts and the NFT secondary market. This will allow the first donation to continue to pay dividends to charities and future buyers, evolving traditional charitable donations. Every time a coin is sold in the liquidity market, Black Tech Street receives a royalty of 50% of the selling price, the buyer receives a corresponding tax incentive, and everyone wins a comprehensive for charitable donations. Create a targeted and independent economy.

Ron Guirguis, co-founder of Blockchange, said: “And I couldn’t imagine a better partner than Black Tech Street and Second Muse working to generate intergenerational wealth for black entrepreneurs after Tulsa.”

According to Billingsley, using NFT’s new technology to respect the past and build the future is a perfect expression of Blacktech Street’s vision and ambitions.

“We use state-of-the-art technology and new financial instruments to fund field programs designed to unleash the creativity, innovation and passion of Black Tech entrepreneurs now and for the next few years. “Billingsley said.

For more information on Centennial Coin Auctions, please visit www.bringblockchange.com.

About Black Tech Street

Black Tech Street aims to promote $ 1 billion in investment in the Black Tarsa economy over a decade and build a close collaborative community of black entrepreneurs and professionals by facilitating entrepreneurial programming. I will. Black Tech Street helps build a support network that fosters a community. This is important for all entrepreneurs, especially relocated entrepreneurs and professionals looking to make Tulsa their hometown. For more information, please visit www.blacktechstreet.com.

About Second Muse

SecondMuse is an impact and innovation company that builds a resilient economy by supporting entrepreneurs and their surrounding ecosystem. They do this by designing, developing and implementing a combination of innovation programming and investment capital. From Singapore to San Francisco, the SecondMuse program defines an exciting vision, builds a lasting business and brings people around the world together. Over the last decade, we have designed and implemented programs on seven continents with more than 600 organizations such as NASA, World Bank and Nike. For more information on how SecondMuse is actively shaping the world, please visit www.secondmuse.com.

About Blockchange

Blockchange is a social innovation platform that combines cryptocurrencies, NFTs and gamification to leverage tax systems to build a self-sustaining, efficient and transparent charitable donation ecosystem. Their platform uses cryptocurrencies, NFTs and smart contracts to connect charities and their specific initiatives with donors. It then uses gamification and tax incentives to drive the NFT secondary market, which benefits both charities and NFT buyers and sellers in a virtuous circle. Blockchange creates more than a new way of charitable donation, an sensible asset that helps maintain real change every time you reach out to the crypto community. www.bringblockchange.com

Media contacts:

Zack Gilio [email protected](843) 212-6651

Taylor McLaughlin [email protected](203) 644-4809

Source SecondMuse

