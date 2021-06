Metroid is afraid that Adam will not order Samus Aran, Nintendo says

Image: Nintendo

It was a busy day for E3 2021. Perhaps the biggest announcement is that Nintendo has revived the long-rumored Metroid dread title on the fifth mainline of the series. Coming to Switch on October 8th, Metroid Dread will once again follow Samus Aran’s planetary expedition, but will also feature the appearance of Adam Markovich, a controversial figure among Metroid fans.

Nintendo seems to recognize that Adam is a thorny issue, letting people know that it won’t play a big role in Metroid dreads, at least when it comes to ordering Samus during a recent treehouse demo. I did.

Nintendo Teresa Apollinario told viewers today. He doesn’t give Samus instructions, it depends on the player they want to navigate and explore.

The average viewer won’t mind this little disclaimer, but for those familiar with the history of the Metroid series Adams, Nintendo is ahead of any drama by performing some kind of damage control. Was clear.

So why make a fuss?

After being first mentioned in Game Boy Advance’s 2002’s Metroid Fusion, Adam made his on-screen debut with the 2010’s Metroid: Other Ms on the Wii. The first part of the handheld game, Other M, focuses on the personal relationship between Samus and Adams, especially the tension that Samus has created between them because of his role as an independent bounty hunter rather than a soldier under Adams’ command. Was placed.

Still, Samus spent a lot of time at other Ms on orders from Adam. Whether it was an authorized weapon or an area to explore, Adam always demanded a presence and felt at odds with Samus’ legacy as a powerful and independent woman. While the game certainly had other issues, this dynamics played a major role in the serious failure of other Ms and remains the most enduring legacy of the otherwise admired Metroid franchise. ..

Since his death in the other Ms, Adams Mind has played a similar role in Metroid Fusion and is now used as the basis for AI to act as a computer for Metroid Dread’s Samus Gunship. It’s unclear if hell will play a bigger role in future game stories, but there’s one thing for sure. That means he no longer has Samus (and thus the player) as the boss.

