First appearance of Windows 11 | PCWorld





Windows 11 is Microsoft’s next operating system: I was using that here, its real, and now the leaked version of it. With our hands-on, you can see early on what you can expect, such as the addition of a huge widget drawer and an updated Windows 10 X-like user interface.

On June 24th, Microsoft will host a Windows event, promising the next appointment for Windows. Microsoft teased the event with a graphic showing the light shining through the window, creating a shadow very similar to number 11. The company also set an announcement at 11:00 am ET. CEO Satya Nadella calls this the next generation of Windows. And there is no mistake. The leaked version of Windows 11 will be advertised as Windows 11 throughout.

It’s worth noting that Microsoft hasn’t officially released Windows 11 yet as part of its public release or Windows Insider beta program. We also don’t know which development stage the leaked Windows 11 build represents. I got Windows Dev build 21996.1 via a leak from the web, downloaded it and installed it on my Microsoft Surface Pro 7+. There are no performance metrics to compare performance before and after installing Windows 11, but you can see that the experience was clearly snappy, despite some bugs.

Based on our experience, it makes sense to think of Windows 11 as better than Windows 10, but far less than what is considered a true next-generation operating system. Microsoft didn’t disassemble Windows 10 and start over. Instead, this is an evolutionary view of Windows 10, as the term Windows 11 means.

Windows 11 installation

As you can imagine, downloading and installing Windows 11 is a fairly major operation. The ISO itself weighs just over 4GB, and the Windows 11 installation process required about 20 minutes of installation and several reboots. (I had a problem installing Windows 11 on a virtual machine, so I formatted my Surface Pro 7+ tablet and installed it from a fresh installation of Windows 1021H1 signed in with a local account. Untested Windows 10 or Windows 11 is on the Web. It is built from.)

Mark Hachman / IDG

Many Windows 11 setups should be familiar.

The one that didn’t bother me was Im Cortana, a jarring hello! Voice to start Windows 10 immediately (OOBE experience). In fact, the leaked builds we tested provided very little familiar experience, including ad settings. The OOBE experience can be different from the new PC you just purchased, but Windows 11 as an upgrade seems to take advantage of what you already know about users and PCs. The entire process is accompanied by a psychedelic screen that asks you to keep your PC connected, and features a slowly changing colored background that slightly suggests a lava lamp.

Mark Hachman / IDG

New fonts and some new artwork will help you pass the time during the installation of Windows 11.

First impression of Windows 11

When the process is complete, Windows 11 welcomes you with a default desktop background and a small collection of icons grouped in the center of the taskbar. There is no welcome screen yet,[スタート]Clicking on the menu has refreshed Windows Tips to take you to the new world of Windows 11. Somewhat interesting, Microsoft Teams appeared immediately.

Mark Hachman / IDG

Microsoft has included some stunning desktop wallpapers to back up Windows 11. This is by far the best.

If this all looks familiar, you need to do so. Windows 11 makes heavy use of Windows 10 X, a simplified version of Windows that leaked in January and was later killed by Microsoft. Like Windows 10X, Windows 11 uses a cluster of the same icons in the center of the taskbar and has a Start menu that pops up directly from the new Start logo on the left. So far, Microsoft seems to have decided to remove the live tiles introduced in Windows 10 and move to a simpler hierarchy of app icons instead.

Frankly, Windows 10 X was dull. I felt that the gray background was institutional. Even if you prefer functionality to forms, there are some notable differences in the hilarious new icons at the bottom of the screen. For example, the search box is kicked down one level. The search icon on the taskbar opens a Windows 10-like search box where you can search for local documents and the web. Microsoft is a traditional Windows 10[設定]>[パーソナライズ]>[背景]We have collected some new stunning desktop wallpapers that you can access from the menu. It also shows the small UI changes Microsoft previously suggested as part of the Sun Valley: the newly updated icons and the rounded corners of the menu.

Mark Hachman / IDG

New start menu for Windows 11s. Note the rounded corners (which are almost imperceptible).

If you miss an old layout, you can get some of it back. Right-clicking on the taskbar opens the taskbar options page, where you can align the taskbar icons to the left edge.next[スタート]When you open the menu, it pops up in the left corner.

However, at this point, Microsoft seems to impose the option of using taskbar icons instead of Windows 10-style tabs, which provide a little more space and textual explanation for the meaning of taskbar icons. Hover your mouse over each icon to see multiple windows that your app may have hidden. There are also types of badges that graphically indicate if there are multiple windows, but they are less descriptive.

The Start Menu is a vertical array of scrolling apps that feel a bit like a pedestrian. However, to be fair, many app vendors have never actually used scrolling interactive live tiles and have inherited them from their legacy Windows 10 Mobile phones.

Interestingly, Microsoft[スタート]Added a recommended list of recent documents at the bottom of the menu. It’s unclear whether Microsoft recommends recent documentation or whether Windows is algorithmically chosen for what it considers relevant.

Mark Hachman / IDG

Windows 11 taskbar icon close-up.

The taskbar hides some other surprises. The task view (the ability to group workspaces and move back and forth between Windows and tabs) remains the same, even if you feel it’s underutilized within Windows 10. Cortana, the face of Windows 10, remains as an app, but it doesn’t show up in Start. All menus can only be accessed by launching the app itself.

Windows Snap has some hidden changes, but some are great. Microsoft has implemented PowerToys Fancy Zones directly in the OS. Introduced in 2020, FancyZones is one of a set of Windows tools that allows users to place windows in “zones” on the desktop (such as narrow bands along the sides of the display, not just squares). Now it’s built into every window app! Simply hover your mouse over the Maximize Window icon to see options for aligning windows in different configurations. Windows 11 is smart enough to know that a 4K display offers more space for aligning windows and offers more options than a tablet.

Mark Hachman / IDG

Windows 11 appears to have FancyZones implemented in its operating system.

A good deal of Windows 11 looks the same as Windows 10. For example, the action center in the lower right corner has not changed. However, there are major changes to Windows 11 that we have never seen before. It is a widget.

Mark Hachman / IDG

Windows 11s file manager, and some new and updated folder icons.

Large widget drawer for Windows 11s

In the middle of the taskbar icon is the widget. This is a feature I haven’t seen since the days of Windows 98 and Windows XP. These aren’t really desktop widgets, they’re super-large versions of the Windows 10s News and Interests feature released by Microsoft in April (some people already want to remove it). I’m not kidding. This is a very large takeover of the PC desktop and slides from the left side.

Mark Hachman / IDG

Windows 11s is absolutely a huge widget drawer, showing nothing but news and interests at this time.

It’s not clear how Microsoft intends widgets: Home for Windows Gadgets and other utilities? A repository of related news, such as events of the day? But there is one pitfall … maybe. Widgets now hide everything behind paywalls of all kinds, block widgets from Windows 11 PCs with local accounts, and require login with a Microsoft account (MSA) to access the widgets. If you’re the type of person who prefers local accounts anyway, widgets may not be for you.

The rest of Windows 11

Not all apps that you take for granted appear to have migrated to Windows 11 either intentionally or due to a development schedule.

Mark Hachman / IDG

The Windows 11 Tips app seems to end up as a kind of introduction to Windows 11, but I’m still showing the Windows 10 screen here.

Many of the apps that appear in the Start menu are just shortcuts to download. For example, Microsoft News, Photos, Xbox apps. In our beta, we saw some growth pain here. At startup, the Photos app crashed and I tried to reopen it several times until the app itself gave up. Also, some folders in the file manager could not be accessed and Microsoft Paint refused to start. Not surprisingly, Microsoft is working through the development of Windows 11, so these bugs are expected to be fixed.

Other components are more stable. The latest Microsoft Edge version 91 is built into Windows 11 and works smoothly. The control panel still exists and looks much like that of Windows 10, but with some changes to reflect the new Windows 11 features. Microsoft will continue to update various aspects of Windows Defender and the operating system through Windows Update. The task manager looks the same.

I found a collection of familiar Microsoft apps within the Microsoft Store apps. All waiting for updates: Windows Voice Recorder, Your Phone, Microsoft People and more. (By the way, the Store app crashed while downloading these updates.) Note that the phone and user are visible in the Windows 10 taskbar, but not in Windows 11 (so far!). Please give me.

Mark Hachman / IDG

The Windows 11 task view actually spans multiple displays when multiple displays are available.

Finally, this isn’t Windows 10 S or anything close to it. You can freely download and install the conventional Win32 application. Some of the things I tried worked fine.

Early thoughts on Windows 11

This leaked version of Windows 11 leaves me with mixed feelings. I’ve always endorsed new features, but unlike in many cases, I welcomed features such as news and interest in an attempt to work on and improve Windows 10. Aesthetics usually come second. However, Windows 10 X is cold and dull, and while I don’t feel the new Windows 11 Start menu is so welcome, it’s at least highly functional and may be a step in the right direction for some. not.

On the other hand, I’ve always praised the personalized elements of Windows and I’m happy that Microsoft has outperformed the customized Windows 11 background. As Microsoft approaches launch, you’ll need to grab a bit more by launching Windows Tips automatically or by guiding you through OS tours through Microsoft Edge or other apps.

Water usually has the luxury of examining Windows 11 through a lens of context provided by Microsoft. We simply don’t know who Windows 11 is for, when it will be released, or even if Microsoft will charge for it. Based on what we’ve seen, Microsoft is likely to release Windows 11 as a free upgrade, telling us that it has seen the opportunity to reduce Windows to what customers believe they like best. Microsoft may charge PC manufacturers to use the operating system, but wants consumers to subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass and Microsoft 365. That model will definitely remain.

Working in Windows 10 for about 6 years has instilled a kind of muscle memory, so Windows 11 feels a little unfamiliar. But so far, I’m amazed at how much I like it. However, while Windows 11 is still a bit unfinished, it’s interesting to see how Microsoft will polish Windows 11 in the coming weeks and months.

Updated at 6:25 pm with more details.

Note: There may be a small fee for purchasing something by clicking the link in the article.

