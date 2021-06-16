Big Tech Compliance: Google Faces $ 270 Million Fine





Google faces $ 270 million fine from France in antitrust settlement

As part of an antitrust settlement with France’s guard dog, Google will pay a monetary penalty of $ 270 million and will change its very large digital advertising business, CNN reported. In a statement, the technology company has worked with the French competition authorities (FCA) for the past two years to address questions specifically regarding advertising technology and Google Ad Manager. In a statement, Google said in a series of efforts to make the data available to publishers and make the tools easier to use with other advertising technologies as part of the overall solution to the FCA survey. I agreed.

Ohio AG aims to make Google a utility through proceedings

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued Google for having the court declare a tech company a utility, according to a news release from the Yost office. The proceedings do not seek financial damages. Google will take advantage of Internet search to guide Ohio people to discriminatory and anti-competitive Google’s own products, Yost said in a news release. When you own a railroad, electric company, or cell phone tower, you need to treat everyone the same and give everyone access. “

G7 countries support world’s lowest corporate tax rate of at least 15 percent

NPR reports that the Group of Seven (G7) has the world’s lowest corporate tax rate of 15% to discourage companies operating in different countries from tax evasion by accumulating profits in low-interest countries. Agreed to. In addition, the G7 Treasury Minister in the UK has approved plans to have the world’s largest companies pay taxes in high-selling but lacking headquarters countries. At @ G7 in London today, my treasurer and I reached a historic agreement on global tax reform, demanding that the largest multinational tech giant pay a fair tax burden in the UK. did. Posted on Twitter on June 5th.

Europe releases Internet of Things industry report

According to the announcement, the European Commission has released preliminary results from a competitive sector survey of the consumer Internet of Things (IoT) products and services market within the block. The preliminary report confirmed that these markets were expanding rapidly, but identified possible concerns raised by respondents to inquiries.

When I started investigating this sector, I was worried that there might be a risk of a gatekeeper appearing in this sector. I was worried that they could use their power to hurt competition and hurt developing businesses and consumers. From the first results announced today, much of this sector seems to share our concerns, Marguerite Vestager said in the announcement.

Google stops billing for search engines displayed on the selection screen

Google no longer plans to charge search engines to appear in Android’s list of default search engines for European users only, CNBC reported. Google has been in constructive discussions with the European Commission over the years on how to promote more options on Android devices while allowing them to invest and continue to offer the Android platform for free over the long term. It was. Blog post. With further feedback from the committee, we’ve made some final changes to the selection screen, including free participation by qualified search providers.

