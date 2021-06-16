



If you are looking for some solid board games for Android, you are in the right place. There are many such titles in the Google Play store, but this article will focus on the more popular titles. We will focus on the games that most of you will know. Therefore, expect this list to show titles such as Exclusive, for example at least one chess game. Removing this list has never been so easy. It is certainly so.

I decided to include 10 games in the list, but they are not listed in any particular order. So just because one game is in front of the other doesn’t mean much. Below is a good deal of information about each of these titles. In addition to some screenshots / promotional videos, you’ll also see a description of each game, along with pricing information, the required version of Android, and more. Please read if you are interested.

Top 10 best board games for Android 2021

Below is an overview of the top 10 best board games for Android 2021, including download and in-app purchase costs.

Download CostIn-App Cost (per item) LudoClub ✕ $ 0.99- $ 389.99 RISK: GlobalDomination ✕ $ 1.69- $ 119.99 SeaBattle2 ✕ $ 0.99- $ 99.99 Chess ✕ ✕ BoardKings: BoardGamesBlast✕ $ 0.99- $ 99.99Reversi✕✕Mono 1. $ 34.99 Checker ✕ $ 0.99- $ 99.99 Yatzy ✕ ✕ The CastlesOfBurgundy $ 9.99 ✕ Android 2021 Top 10 Best Board Games to Download

Below is a little more information about each app, suggestions for the type of user the app is most suitable for, and a direct link for easy download.

All download links will take you to the list in the app’s Google Play store. Users are always encouraged to download apps from Google Play or certified app stores.

Best Ludo Board Android Games Ludo Club Price: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: Depends on Device

Ludo is a well-known game all over the world. You may have played this game as a kid, or you may still be playing it. In some countries, games have creative names such as “Hey, don’t get angry” (rough translation). In any case, Ludo Club is a great virtual embodiment of the game. That’s for sure. This is an online-only game, so be careful before downloading.

You can compete with players from all over the world and see how lucky you are. The game provides great graphics, and it actually works really well. It represents a classic game in a pretty good way. Ludo Club allows you to send Facebook and WhatsApp invitations in case you want to play against friends and family instead of playing against the random people the game throws at you.

Download Ludo Club

Best Risk Android B0ard GameRISK: Global DominationPrice: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: 4.4+

Risk is another game that was and is still very popular. Risk: Global Domination is one of the best iterations of the game on Android and that’s why we created this list. Unlike regular board games you buy, this provides over 60 maps to play. You can customize your avatar in-game. The same applies to the military and dice. This is a nice touch from the developers and gives the game a special flair.

There are also several modes to choose from. You can choose to play classic mode, familiar rules, or customize everything. You can increase the difficulty level and include card bonuses, snowstorms and more. If you want to play online instead of competing with the AI, you can do that too. To make things even better, this game provides really nice, cartoon-like graphics that most of you will love.

RISK: Download Global Domination

Best Naval Battle Android Board Game Naval Battle 2 Price: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: 4.4+

Many of us have played naval battle games at some point. Nowadays, various iterations of the game are available in both physical and digital formats. The Play Store Sea Battle 2 title is one of the best digital representations. It is certainly so. Please note that this app does not accurately embody the classic sea battle game as various other elements are included in the mix.

In this game you will fight your opponent’s ships and build a city. Collect awards, unlock new buildings, build military bases, shipyards, factories, skyscrapers, landmarks and more. You can choose to play offline or online. It also adds a customization aspect to the game. A full-fledged chat is also included in the game in case you want to talk to your opponent.

Download Sea Battle 2

Best Chess Android Board GameChessPrice: Free Download In-App Purchase: No Android Version: 4.4+

If you like playing chess, playing chess games on your phone is probably a good idea. “Chess Free” is a great chess game that has been around for a long time. By the way, this game is also available in an ad-free paid format. Either way, this game tries to keep things simple, and that’s probably a good thing. It’s a simple chess game with really nice graphics.

You can choose between 2D mode and 3D mode, whichever is appropriate. In this game, you can choose from 12 difficulty levels, depending on whether you are a beginner or an expert. It’s certainly a great way to practice chess. You can also get a deeper analysis of every move, including a “review game mode” here. You can play against your friends or play online.

Download chess

Best Board Themed Android Board Games Board King: Board Games BlastPrice: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: 5.0+

Board Kings: Board Games Blast … Well, it’s a busy board game, it’s for sure. This game produces really nice graphics, among the best on the list. You can play with your friends or fight people online. Dice are a big part of the game for building board cities and getting coins. You can move to other players’ boards and basically steal theirs too.

It’s not easy to explain this game, you have to try it to see what it is. You can also collect various stickers and other awards as you progress. There are over 20 multiplayer board games left in this single game, so you might find something you like here. Board Kings: Board Games Blast is at least worth a try, so if you’re interested, give it a try.

Board Kings: Download Board Games Blast

Best Reversi Android Board GameReversiPrice: Free download In-app purchase: NoAndroid Version: 4.4+

Reversi is a well-known board game, to say the least. Many of you played it, and this is a digital iteration of the popular board game. This game keeps things simple and doesn’t present any new game mechanics or anything like that. This is a free version of the game, but if you decide to pay, you can also get it without ads. That is the only difference between the two.

The game includes 10 difficulty levels and tips so you can become a better player in the process. A hot seat mode for two is also available in case you want to play with your friends. It contains four reversi piece sets and boards, and you can also see statistics for all players. If you haven’t played Reversi on a player for a long time, this is a great way to do it without trying to find a piece of physical Reversi in the attic.

Download Reversi

Best Exclusive Android Board Game Monopoly Price: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: 5.0+

Monopoly is one of the most popular board games to date. Most people have heard of it, so if you want to play it on your mobile phone, this is the best way to go. This is essentially the original Monopoly game, so if you don’t want to deal with all the new mechanics introduced by other iterations, this is the way to go. The graphics here are great, and it will bring you back to your childhood.

The game includes a normal single player mode where you play against AI. You can also take a closer look at “quick mode”. This allows you to finish the game faster than usual. The game supports both offline and online multiplayer, depending on whether you’re playing against friends and family or against a complete stranger from the internet. By the way, there are no ad popups here, just in case you’re worried.

Download exclusive

Best Checkers Android Board GameCheckers Price: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: 4.4+

Checkers is yet another very popular board game. Checkers-Online and offline are great digital versions in case you’re interested in playing. The graphics are very nice and you can choose from different rulebook sets depending on the checker’s iterations you’re used to playing. We’ve seen different versions over the years, so you can choose the one you know how to play.

Iterations from American, International, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, Spain, Italy, Czech Republic and Thailand are available. You can play both offline and online if you wish. The sound effects are also pretty nice here, and it also includes a full-fledged chat system for online play. There are dozens of unique checker skins and avatars that you can use to unlock, but as you progress, you can unlock different achievements.

Download checkers

Best Yatzy Android Board GameYatzyPrice: Free Download In-App Purchase: NoAndroid Version: 4.4+

Many of us enjoyed Yahtzee as a kid, but some still do (guilty!). I’ve tried quite a few Yahtzee games on the Play Store and this was the most appealing. Yatzy is arguably one of the best Yahtzee games for Android. You can also play solo games to train and improve your highest score. Or you can choose to compete with the real person.

Both offline and online modes are available. If you select offline mode, you will be able to play on one device. In online play, you pair up with a random person on the internet to show off your skills. Basically that’s it. This game tries to keep things simple, and if you’ve played Yahtzee, you’ll know exactly what to expect. The UI was great and the graphics in the game were great too.

Download Yatzy

Best Historical Android Board Game The Castles Of Burgundy Price: Free Download In-App Purchase: No Android Version: 4.4+

Castles Of Burgundy is the only paid game on this list. If you want to play it, you have to pay straight. In this game you will be placed in the 15th century. You are in the role of a princess, and you need to trade and build to prominently build a lead estate. You are playing this game on dice, but you also have to make some choices along the way. In this game, you need to plan ahead and think before moving.

Great tutorials are included to help you figure out exactly what you need. There are both ranked and casual game options here, but there are also three difficulty settings. You can play against AI or real people offline. There are 10 avatars that can be unlocked in this game, but the game is available in several languages. Castles Of Burgundy is an interesting board game worth trying.

Download Burgundy Castle

