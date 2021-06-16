



“This is the old Earl Scruggs with his flashy 5-string banjo,” said the Bluegrass Banjo Master’s Grand Ole Opry show introduction. Today Doodle celebrates Earl Scruggs, the man who developed the “Scruggs Style” (his own three-finger picking method) on the anniversary of the opening of the Earl Scruggs Center in 2014. His innovation changed the sound of American roots music, but fancy wasn’t the word Scruggs used to describe his beloved banjo. “It’s just an old drop,” he said of Gibson Lanada, who has been playing since the 1940s.

Born January 6, 1924 in North Carolina, Scruggs worked on a family-owned farm and grew up playing banjos. He was 21 when he joined Bill Monroe and his Bluegrass Boys band. His sound coined the term “bluegrass music”. In that band, Scruggs met guitarist Lester Flatt and launched Foggy Mountain Boys in the late 1940s. Their aired Flatt & Scruggs Grand Ole Opry show premiered in 1955 and gained a new wave of popularity during the revival of folk music that lasted until 1969.

After Flatt & Scruggs broke up in 1969, Earl formed “Earl Scruggs Revue” with his sons Gary and Randy and found new fans when they bridged generations and music genres. From 1969 to 1980, Revue was a pioneering band that blended country and bluegrass sounds with elements of rock music. In his later years, Earl’s musical journey continued with his “Family & Friends” band.

Earl’s wife, Louise Scruggs, became one of the first female managers in the music industry when she began managing Flat & Scruggs. The duo’s music appeared in The Beverly Hillbills theme song, and their “Fogy Mountain Breakdown” was included in the soundtrack to the 1967 movie “Bonnie and Clyde.”

Scruggs has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has received several other awards and honors, including the prestigious National Medal of Arts and the Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

As Flatt said, “He just loves to show off and chooses the hottest ones.”

Photo: Earl Scruggs in the Flat & Scruggs era around 1952.

Photo courtesy of Jim Mills

Special thanks to the Earl Scruggs family, especially his son Gary, for this Doodle partnership. Below, he shares some thoughts on his father’s legacy.

His father, Earl Scruggs, died before the Earl Scruggs Center opened, but he was involved in the planning phase. It was important for him that the Earl Scruggs Center not only served as a museum displaying interesting relics and souvenirs, but also as an educational facility. Not only was my dad a world-class musician, he was willing to teach his musical skills to those seeking his advice and was very enthusiastic about the fact that he was enthusiastic. His banjo guidebooks, Earl Scruggs and 5-string banjos, are a testament to the willingness to share the “secrets” of his music with the world. And undoubtedly, he is very proud that the Earl Scruggs Center offers educational programs and learning experiences for people of all ages.

Photo: Earl Scruggs

Photo courtesy of Jim McGuire

Lydia Nichols graffiti

