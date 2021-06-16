Tekken Kazuya participates in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as DLC





The villain of “Tekken”, Kazuya Mishima, is the latest DLC character to be added to the “Super Smash Bros. Smash Bros. Ultimate” lineup. Announcement fans have speculated since February took place at E32021’s Nintendo Direct.

According to IGN, the “Tekken” character is set as the second of the last DLC characters to be added to “Super Smash Bros. Smash Bros. Ultimate”. The final character will be announced at a later date.

The first character of Super Smash Bros. Iron Fist.

(Photo: Official web page of Super Smash Bros.)

“Super Smash Bros. Smash Bros.”. The franchise has been around since 1999, but this is the only time the “Tekken” character has been added to the list of fighters.

Kazuya is the 81st playable character of “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” as part of the game’s second Fighters Pass. The Fighters Pass already includes other DLC characters such as Sephiroth from FINAL FANTASY VII and Steve and Alex from Minecraft. Minmin from “Arms”, Pila and Mithra from “Xenoblade 2”.

According to The Verge, the Fighters Pass cost $ 29.99 for a complete roster of characters. Individual characters can be purchased for $ 5.99 each.

The first Fighters Pass includes five DLCs, including Persona 5 Joker, The King of Fighters Terry Bogard, Fire Emblem Three House Byres, Dragon Quest Hero, and Dragon Quest Banjo and Kazooe. Contains characters. Banjo Kazooe “

Tekken Universe Kazuya

Kazuya Mishima is one of the main characters in the “Tekken” video game franchise. First introduced as the main character in the first game of the series, he has remained one of the main adversaries since Tekken 2.

Kazuya, the son of Heihachi Mishima and his wife, Kazuya Mishima, is the father of the beloved “Tekken” character, Jin Kazama. He is also the half-brother of Lars Alexandersson and the grandson of Lee Chaolan’s adopted brother, Jinpachi Mishima.

Kazuya is known for his franchise, Mishima-style karate. For longtime “Tekken” fans, it will be interesting to see which of his attacks and other moves apply to the “smash” game.

Also read: “Tekken 7” released a new character in mid-2021 and she is the Prime Minister of Poland in the game universe

Last Super Smash Brothers Ultimate DLC

(Photo: Official web page of Super Smash Bros.)

Nintendo has always excited fans of “Super Smash Bros. Smash Bros. Ultimate” with news and speculation about the game’s DLC characters. With Kazuya from “Tetsuken” officially on the list of fighters as the penultimate character, fans are now wondering who the last addition is.

In addition to the 69 people already on the main roster, there are currently 11 DLC characters in the game. Teams such as Mario’s Banjo and Kazooie, Rosalina and Luma, Pyra and Mythra are counted as one character in the game.

Fans have long speculated and even expected Sora from “Kingdom Hearts” to be added to the game, but it hasn’t been seen yet. Other fan speculations include Halo’s Master Chief and Nintendo’s own Waluigi.

