Largest announcement in less than 5 minutes





The Nintendo E32021 flavor direct presentation was thicker than most of the last few days, revealing a lot of information and surprises about upcoming games. If you don’t have time to take a closer look at the entire press conference, our video is a great place to get all the juicy highlights in just four and a half minutes.

The unnamed sequel to Breath of the Wild remains a mystery

It’s been a year since we followed up on the 2017 blockbuster The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but Nintendo thought it was a good place to make fun of us with the Link footage (or that’s it) Did you?). The still untitled sequel clearly features a new floating island, allowing players to complete their skydiving routine in the process of defeating Ganon (or the big bad guy).

There are still a lot of questions and fan theories surrounding this game, but in the way these are revealed, you may have to wait until E32022 to learn more. In any case, here is our complete report. And by the way, what about all Skyward Sword references?

Tekken is incorporated into the world of Super Smash Bros.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate continues to recruit all existing video game characters, this time inviting Tekken antihero Kazuya Mishima to the battle. Smash director Masahiro Sakurai will show what Kazuya can do with Platform Fighter in another broadcast scheduled for June 28th, so stay tuned.

Metroid Dread is a new 2D Metroid Adventure

Yes, we all wanted the Metroid Prime 4 that the name was said. But instead, Nintendo unveiled a trailer for the 2D side-scrolling Metroid dread. This is the long-awaited fifth official chapter of the original Metroid story. Don’t look too dirty! It went on sale October 8th, and Nintendo showed more Metroid dread footage in the post-show treehouse segment. Check out our full preview!

G / O media may receive fees

That real, Advance Wars is back

If you had a Game Boy Advance at the time, it’s quite likely that you’ll remember that Nintendo was incredibly popular and engrossed in strategic turn-based military warfare. Currently, both Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising are being remade on Switch, courtesy of WayForward. Advance Wars 1 + 2: A new package called Re-Boot Camp is due for December 3rd.

Hey, that new Wario wear!

The mustache-bearing bad guys that everyone hates have a lot of new mini-games in Warioware: Get It Together !. Almost all classic Warioware characters appear to be back. There is also a co-op mode for two people. If you already want those weird ass mini-games, you’re in luck: WarioWare: Get It Together! The deadline is September 10th.

Zelda celebrates its 35th anniversary with a new wild game + watch

On November 12th, the new Zelda Games & Watch will feature three Zelda console games: The Original Zelda II: Link Adventures and the Game Boy version of Link Awakens. There is also a special version of the game & watch game Birming with links as playable characters, as well as a Zelda-themed timer.

See more in the video!

As mentioned earlier, Nintendo has done a great show at this E3, with other cool things like Mario Party superstars, fan-popular remastered Super Monkey Ball banana mania, and horrifying looking deadly frames: Blackwater Maidens We showed off a sound game. Check out the video above for them and more!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos