Prime members can save $ 40 on these costs prior to Prime Day 2021.

As anyone who has bought wireless headphones can prove, the market is saturated with many options and each brand fights for the best and best titles. Last month, Amazon threw its hats into the ring in the second generation of true wireless echo buds, and before Prime Day 2021 (coming Monday, June 21st and Tuesday, June 22nd), Prime members pick them up. You can make a big price cut.

These buds typically sell for $ 119.99 for wired charging cases and $ 139.99 for wireless charging cases, but Amazon is currently offering prime members a $ 40 discount, the former for $ 79.99 and the latter for $ 79.99. It’s $ 99.99.

According to Amazon, these new and improved buds feature active noise canceling (ANC) mode, which is twice as loud as the original 2019 Amazon Echo bud (currently unavailable) with active noise reduction. You can block. Our testers said the upgraded pair was actually delivered, silenced even the jarring backgrounds, and made the sound of weights hitting the ground with ANC turned on. The performance of the original model is Apple AirPods Pro ($ 197), one of my favorite wireless earphones for the iPhone, which is even more appreciated. A new 5.7mm driver built into each earphone is also offered, providing what testers have called “exceptional in different genres.”

The second generation Echobad also addressed the biggest problem we had in the original. It’s rather a comforter, its lack. This new model is “very comfortable,” as our reviewers said, it felt “natural and unobtrusive.” According to Amazon, it is also 20% smaller and comes with 4 ear tip sizes and 3 ear wing sizes. The Alexa app has an eartip fit test feature that helps you dial in your fit. Indeed, battery life averages up to 5 hours (up to 6 and a half hours with active noise canceling and Alexa on). Off), but our testers said it was likely to be sufficient for most users.

If you’re looking for true wireless earphones, Echo Bad may be exactly what you’re looking for.

