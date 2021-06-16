How to clear cookies, cache and history in Google Chrome





[設定]You can clear Google Chrome cookies and cache from the menu. Websites use cookies to store information such as login, history, and site data in your browser. Clearing your cache and cookies will keep your browser running smoothly and quickly. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library.

Most of us spend hours a day using the internet doing everything in between, sending emails, scrolling social media, browsing news, searching recipes, and more.

All this web surfing can quickly fill your browser’s cache. If you’re using Google Chrome and things get a little slower or your browser keeps freezing, it may be time to clear your browser cookies.

Here’s how to clear Chrome cookies in your desktop browser or mobile app:

How to clear Google Chrome cookies from your computer

1. Open Google Chrome and click the three vertical dot icons next to the address window in the upper right corner of the toolbar.

Click the Details icon with the three vertical dots.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

2. In the dropdown, move the cursor[その他のツール]Of the menu that pops up next to[閲覧閲覧データのクリア]Click.

[その他のツール]Next to[閲覧データの消去]Choose.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

Quick Tip: From Chrome Keyboard Shortcuts on Mac[閲覧履歴データの消去]You can also access the screen and press Shift + Command + Delete from the new Chrome tab, or Ctrl + Shift + Delete from the new Chrome tab on your PC.

3.[閲覧履歴データの消去]The screen shows various options for data that can be erased from Chrome, such as browsing history, download history, cookies and other site data, cached images and files, passwords, etc. If you want to clear all the saved browser data[詳細設定]Click the tab and select the check box next to each option.Then at the top[時間範囲]If you want to select an option in the dropdown and clear everything[すべての時間]Choose.

Select what you want to delete and select the time range at the top.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

4. After selecting the time range and data type to clear,[データのクリア]Click.

How to clear cookies with the Google Chrome app for iPhone or iPad

1. Open the Chrome app on your iPhone or iPad.

2. On the home screen of your browser, tap the three horizontal dot icons in the lower right corner and in a pop-up[履歴]Choose.

Select “History” in the pop-up.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

3.[履歴]At the bottom of the page[閲覧閲覧データの消去]Tap

At the bottom[閲覧データの消去…]Choose.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

Four.[閲覧データの消去]On the page, tap each option on the page and select the data you want to erase. A check mark appears next to the selected item. You can clear your browsing history, download history, cookies and other site data, cached images and files, passwords and more.Then at the top[時間範囲]If you select an option in the section and want to clear everything[すべての時間]Choose.

Select the time range and data type to delete.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

5. After selecting the time range and data type to clear, it is at the bottom of the page[閲覧中のデータをクリア]Tap. In the pop-up[閲覧履歴データの消去]Press again to confirm.

How to clear cookies with Google Chrome app for Android

1. Open the Chrome app on your Android device.

2. Three vertically arranged dots in the upper right corner of the app screen[その他]Tap the icon and in a pop-up[履歴]Tap.

Go to “History”.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

3.[履歴]At the top of the page[閲覧履歴データの消去…]Tap.

Select “Clear browsing data”.William Antonelli / Insider

Four.[閲覧履歴データの消去]On the page, tap the checkbox next to each option on the page and select the data you want to erase. You can clear your browsing history, download history, cookies and other site data, cached images and files, passwords and more.Then at the top[時間範囲]If you select an option in the section and want to clear everything[すべての時間]Choose.

Customize the time range and what you want to delete.William Antonelli / Insider

5. After selecting the time range and data type to clear, it is at the bottom of the page[データをクリア]Tap.

