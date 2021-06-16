Xiaomi is developing an exciting new foldable phone – BGR





Xiaomi announced the Mi Mix Fold smartphone earlier this year. In recent years, after bullying the foldable concept, the company finally launched a mobile phone comparable to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold. The large foldable screen is located inside and the external display is located outside. The Mi Mix Fold features premium hardware such as a high quality OLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor, LPDDR5 RAM, 5G connectivity, quad speakers with Harman Kardon sound, Surge C1 image processor, Liquid Lens camera and 5,020mAh. I am. A battery capable of high-speed charging of 67W.

All of them make the Mi Mix Fold a formidable enemy of the Galaxy Fold, especially given its price. Xiaomi’s first foldable phone starts at around $ 1,500. This is significantly cheaper than Samsung’s main foldable cell phone’s original $ 2,000 price tag. Chinese vendors have already been rumored to launch even better foldable handsetes later this year.

The Mi Mix Fold may not be available in as many markets as Samsung’s foldable ones, and not everyone is interested in buying a phone that is hard to find and service. But the fact that it offers such a compelling hardware package at an incredible price makes MiMixFold an exciting addition to the clamshell cell phone roster. The Mi Mix Fold may not be available in so many markets, but its presence will force Samsung to compete. The first proof is already here, as Samsung is rumored to offer a significant discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 flagship, which it plans to launch later this summer.

The Mi Mix Fold has at least one major drawback compared to Samsung’s Fold 2 handset. Samsung mobile phones feature a plastic screen rather than a glass UTG screen. A new leak from China shows that Xiaomi has the potential to improve the durability of its successor to the Mi Mix Fold.

According to a leaker from China, the new Xiaomi foldable features some kind of “proactive underscreen technology” that has the potential to improve the durability of mobile phones. It’s a machine translation of the first message posted to Weibo, so it’s unclear what the technology at the bottom of the screen is. The Mi Mix Fold 2 also folds inward, just like the first model and Samsung’s Fold device.

The next-generation Xiaomi foldable will be launched in the fourth quarter of 2021 and will share some hardware specifications with the first-generation model. The handset runs on the same Snapdragon 888 flagship chipset and features a 108 megapixel primary lens like the first generation model. One of the rear cameras also has the same liquid lens technology as the previous foldable type. Some of the new Mi Mix Folds also have the familiar 5,000mAh battery.

New features include Samsung’s 120Hz foldable OLED panel. According to a previous report, Samsung plans to sell foldable screens to other mobile phone makers such as Google and Xiaomi this year. Samsung is reportedly trying to sell ultra-thin glass technology to other companies that manufacture foldable phones. It’s unclear if Xiaomi will be one of them.

The external display, like its current model, supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The leaker also said that the new Mi Mix Fold will come with under-display camera technology. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rumored to have a similar foldable screen design. According to other reports, Xiaomi will launch a mobile phone with a selfie cam at the bottom of the screen as one of the Android vendors this year.

Given all these upgrades, it’s unclear how expensive the Mi Mix Fold 2 will be. However, Xiaomi usually makes the price of the device very competitive, as seen in the Mi Mix Fold’s flagship.

