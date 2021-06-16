Joe Rogan says funding police is a “disaster” and ridicules its supporters as unrealistic dreamers.





Joe Rogan said in a podcast show that the result of funding the police was a “disaster” and ridiculed those who supported the policy as contactless and unrealistic.

Logan was talking with comedian Annie Lederman about the homeless crisis in Los Angeles. It was when she proposed a policy of “refunding the police,” which is popular among the leftmost progressive and some Democratic politicians.

“If someone jumps into someone’s backyard, the police do nothing. They don’t arrest them. They have to steal $ 900 worth of theft before they arrest you,” Logan said. Explained. “If they arrest you, they will bring you back to the street …”

“Is that always the case, or is it after cashing?” Lederman asked.

“After cashing. The police cashing in Austin was a disaster, and New York was a disaster. It’s terrible everywhere. It’s a terrible idea,” Logan replied.

“Also, the idea of ​​sending a social worker to handle someone’s domestic violence is tinkering with bananas!” He added. “And it’s okay for many people who don’t understand violence, and they have this utopian idea.”

Mediaite reported that Austin wasn’t technically “defending” police, but last year the city council voted to cut police budgets by a third through measures. New York City has cut about $ 1 billion, or one-sixth of the police budget.

Logan further argued that refunding police funds would lead to increased violence and could lead warlords to take over streets and neighborhoods.

“What’s happening in Mexico can easily happen here without the presence of police. People need to understand that,” he added.

Logan continued to diagnose the homeless problem and criticized government officials who were receiving six-digit salaries to solve the problem while the crisis continued to worsen.

Lederman praised the program, which encouraged homeless people to pick up trash and clean the area.

“What has happened so far,” Logan replied. “You can’t camp! How about it? Get f *** from here! Or you have to understand your life!”

Here is a video of Joe Rogan’s comment:

LA vs. Austin Homelessness Issues www.youtube.com

