Professor Willow TCG card of Pokemon GO has been released and can be obtained as a promotional item at Pokemon Center and Pokemon League events





Announced in March, the Pokemon Company announced plans for the first ever Pokemon GO-themed Pokemon TCG card. Professor Willow is about which characters in Pokemon GO will be honored. Today, the Pokemon Company has released Professor Willow’s official card art and where and how to add this card to the collection. In addition, given the Pokemon GO connection, these cards have something special for connecting to mobile games.

Is the code in the card description? This is a code placeholder available in Pokemon GO. According to the official Pokemon GO blog, “[t]His card also includes a special promo code that is not printed on regular Pokemon TCG cards. You can use this code to participate in a special study of Pokemon GO. There, you’ll encounter the mythical Pokemon Meltan and earn items to help you on your journey. “

Now, there are two ways to distribute this card: get a Professor’s Research (Professor Willow) trainer card. Currently, when you order a Pokemon GO-themed item from the Pokemon Center Megar, the card will be automatically added to your order as soon as it is out of stock. The official Pokemon GO Fest 2021 T-shirt timing is now available for purchase on the site for $ 24.99.

The second opportunity to get a card is to get a card through a Pokemon League event. According to the official Pokemon site blog post:

Trainers who are about to begin and have completed their Pokemon GO research and tasks at Pokemon League events will also receive Professor Willow’s card while the supply continues. Stay tuned for future announcements about Professor Willow’s card gifts. The Pokemon League event is still paused, so check out more about when it will resume.

Niantic hasn’t posted all the details of the special event associated with the card yet, but we’ll keep an eye on it when it’s announced in the summer!

