Distorted, strange food odors haunt COVID survivors





Marcel Kuttab first felt something was wrong when brushing his teeth a year ago, months after recovering from COVID-19.

Her toothbrush tasted dirty, so I threw it away and got a new one. Then she realized that she had a problem with toothpaste. The onions, garlic and meat tasted rotten and the coffee smelled like gasoline. Parosmia is a condition that was once less well known and distorts the senses of smell and taste.

28-year-old Kuttab, who holds a PhD in pharmacy and works for a Massachusetts pharmaceutical company, experimented to find foods he could tolerate. She said you can spend a lot of money in the grocery store and land without spending any of it.

The pandemic spotlighted parosmia and spurred numerous articles in research and medical journals.

The membership of existing support groups has expanded and new support groups have sprung up. Facebook’s fast-growing UK-based parosmia group has more than 14,000 members. And parosmia-related ventures are increasing their followers, from podcasts to odor training kits.

Still, the key question remains unanswered: how long does the COVID-related parosmia last? Scientists do not have a solid schedule. Of the five patients interviewed for this article, all first developed symptoms of parosmia in late spring and early summer last year, but those who fully regained normal odor and taste. I don’t.

25-year-old Brooke Beegut, whose parosmia began in May 2020, worked for an entertainment company in New York City before the theater closed. She believes she was infected with COVID during a short business trip to London in March 2020 and, like many other patients, lost her sense of smell. Parosmia began before she completely regained it, and she could not tolerate garlic, onions or meat. Even broccoli, at some point this year, smelled chemical, she said.

She still can’t get some food in her stomach, but she’s becoming more optimistic.

She said that many fruits now taste like fruits rather than soaps. And she recently went on a trip without terrible nausea. So I say it’s progressing.

Claire Hopkins, president of the British Society of Nasal Sciences and one of the first to issue a pandemic-related sensory loss warning, said optimism was needed.

According to Hopkins, there are daily reports of recovery from long-haul carriers in that parosmia has improved and patients have a fairly good sense of smell.

Viegut is worried that it may not be able to detect gas leaks or fires. This is a real risk, as the experience of a family in Waco, Texas did not detect that the house was burning showed in January. Almost all members lost their sense of smell due to COVID. They ran away, but the house was destroyed.

Parosmia is one of the COVID-related problems associated with the sense of smell and taste. Partial or complete loss of odor, or anosmia, is often the first symptom of the coronavirus. Ageusia, or ageusia, can also be a symptom.

Prior to COVID, parosmia was relatively unfocused, said Nancy Lawson, vice president and deputy director of the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia, an internationally renowned non-profit research group. I will.

We will have a big meeting, and one of the doctors may have one or two cases, Lawson said.

In a French study in early 2005, the majority of the 56 cases investigated were due to upper respiratory tract infections.

Today, scientists can point out over 100 reasons for odor loss and distortion, including viruses, sinusitis, head injuries, chemotherapy, Parkinson’s disease, and Alzheimer’s disease. Basic surgery.

In 2020, parosmia was so prevalent that it frequently affected patients with the new coronavirus that had lost their sense of smell, after which most of it recovered before the onset of sensory and taste distortions.

According to a survey-based article in Chemical Senses last June, 7% of patients after COVID experienced sensory distortion.

A later study, based on an online study in the United Kingdom, reported that 43% of patients who first reported loss of smell six months after the onset of COVID experienced parosmia. The article reported that the median onset was 2.5 months after the patient’s odor disappeared.

This is consistent with the experience of Monica Franklin, 31, from Bergenfield, New Jersey, who was accustomed to a keen sense of smell.

Franklin, an occupational therapist at the hospital, said it was me who could know when the trash had to leave. However, she lost all of her taste and smell in early April 2020, shortly after being infected with COVID.

Two months later she noticed both parosmia and phantosmia. This is a condition that causes a person to detect phantosmia. She was inhaling the smell of cigarettes whenever no one was smoking and was alone in her room.

Garlic and onions are the main triggers for her parosmia, a particularly annoying problem given that her boyfriend is Italian-American, and she usually with him and his family on Fridays. We will make pizza together.

She now brings a jar of her sauce without garlic.

For Janet Marple, 54, from Edina, Minnesota, coffee, peanut butter, and feces all have a vague, rubber-burning smell and an unpleasant sweetness. It’s like she’s never smelled in her lifetime.

When you shampoo your hair, you literally hold your breath, but washing is a terrible experience. Former corporate banker Marple said even freshly cut grass was terrible.

Scientists around the world, confused by the hordes of sensation and taste problems, are paying extraordinary attention to the human sense of smell, the areas of the nose and brain where the sense of smell is processed.

They have focused on the olfactory epithelium, a stamp-sized tissue behind the nasal bridge. It is the literal nerve center for detecting the sense of smell and sends messages to the brain.

When you catch a cold, mucus and other water can block your nose and prevent the odor from reaching the center of your nerves. However, such obstruction usually does not occur in patients with anosmia and parosmia due to COVID.

Some researchers initially speculated that the virus blocked odors by attacking thousands of sensory neurons in its nerve center. But then they realized that the process was more insidious.

These neurons are held together by a scaffold of supporting cells called supporting cells, which contain a protein called the ACE2 receptor. A study published in July, led by researchers at Harvard University, found that proteins act as a code for the virus to invade and destroy supporting cells.

In short, according to the main theory among some scientists, parosmia seems to be caused by damage to those cells and distort important messages from reaching the brain.

When those cells repair themselves, they may misconnect and signal the wrong relay station in the brain. As a result, it can lead to parosmia and phantosmia.

Many metaphors were born when scientists tried to convey this complex process to the public. Some people describe a damaged piano with missing wires or connected to the wrong note, producing a dissonant sound.

Alternatively, you can imagine an old-fashioned telephone company switchboard where an operator starts pushing the plug into the wrong jack, said John Hayes, director of the Sensory Evaluation Center at Pennsylvania State University.

Scientists agree that full-scale clinical trials are urgently needed to better understand the causes of parosmia and other sensory problems.

In February, the National Institutes of Health called for suggestions to study the long-term side effects of COVID. Stanford University Patel is currently enrolling people who are taking part in a parosmia trial, preferably for more than 6 months, but within a year.

In the meantime, many patients are looking to support groups for guidance. Such an organization existed in Europe before COVID, but did not operate in the United States.

As a result, Katie Boeteng and two other anosmia women formed the first known US group in December for people with sensory and taste disorders.

It is called the North American Smell and Taste Association, or STANA. Women are currently working under the guidance of the Monel Center to gain a non-profit position to raise funds for research on olfactory and taste disorders.

Boeteng, 31, from Plainfield, NJ, lost her sense of smell due to an upper respiratory tract infection more than 12 years ago. In 2018, she launched The Smell Podcast, recording over 90 episodes and interviewing patients, advocates and scientists around the world.

The world’s most famous group to help people with such disabilities is AbScent, a registered charity in England and Wales. When the coronavirus arrived, AbScent had only 1,500 Facebook followers. There are over 50,000 today.

After all, people are so desperate for their loss of smell because your sense of smell is also your sense of self, said AbScent founder Chris Kelly. Parosmia.

She became infected with COVID in April 2020 and developed parosmia again five months later. She said it would last.

Kelly and fellow British researchers have written numerous articles investigating the effects of the coronavirus on the sensory system.

Several other groups have emerged in Europe over the years, including the Fifth Sense in the UK, which was also founded in 2012, and the French and Dutch groups.

The pandemic also created a global consortium for chemosensory research investigating the association between taste and smell loss and respiratory disease in 35 languages.

Valentina Parma, group chairman and assistant professor of psychology at Temple University in Philadelphia, said COVID has widened the knowledge gap we have.

Experts call attention, but online sites are flooded with homemade treatments for parosmia and other sensory disorders. At Stanford University, Patel treated a patient who sprayed zinc into his nostrils. This can cause an irreversible loss of odor.

Smell training helps restore the functioning of people suffering from parosmia, according to a study reported in the Laryngoscope Journal in November. This process involves repeatedly smelling a powerful scent to stimulate the sensation of smell. AbScent offers four scented kits: rose, lemon, clove and eucalyptus, but says you can make your own.

Franklin uses fragrant soap. Kuttab has a collection of essential oils, almost all of which smell normal. However, she and her fiancée are due to get married at the end of this month, but have postponed the party until she gets better.

She said she didn’t want to get nauseated.

For some people working in the medical field, altered odors can be confusing. Tracy Villafuerte developed parosmia about a year ago, and just as her sense of smell began to return, the aroma of coffee and other foods was rancid.

Like some others interviewed, 44-year-old Villafuerte meets a therapist. I want to say it, and I want to say it out loud. She said you need to learn the mechanics about it so that you can deal with it every day.

Villafuerte, a certified medical assistant in Bolingbrook, Illinois, expects to have her first grandchild in early July and she wants to be able to smell the girl’s new baby.

People said she must be a blessing because you work in urology. It smells like urine.

