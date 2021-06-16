Xbox June update released with Speech-to-Text





Xbox has just released the latest June update for the console, adding all-new and very useful features.

(Photo: Yuriko Nakao / GettyImages) Katwijk, The Netherlands-April 20, 2020, Microsoft Corp in Katwijk, The Netherlands. X-box logo will appear on your computer screen.

Engadget reports that the latest update to Xbox added voice recognition, which Microsoft has recently tested on the Xbox Insider in May. Speech-to-Text (and speech-to-text conversion technology) is now part of the Xbox operating system. this is,[ゲームとチャットのサブスクリプション]Under[アクセスのしやすさ]You can switch between them with tabs.

Microsoft has detailed the Xbox June update on its official blog. According to a news release about the new update, speech recognition is part of the Xbox team’s efforts to make the game more comprehensive and accessible to everyone. Its main goal is to convert all player remarks into readable text that will be displayed as an in-game overlay.

This feature has been integrated into party chat. This is especially useful if you are deaf or hard of hearing, or if you want gamers who choose not to speak to be able to communicate with their friends during the game. It’s easy to turn the setting on and off.[設定]>[アクセスのしやすさ]>[ゲームとチャットのサブスクリプション]Go to[音声認識]Select the check box.

In addition to voice recognition, this update also adds some “story” feature to the official Xbox mobile app for Android and iOS. What this means is that gamers will see systems like social media that post to apps right away. There you can see the “story” from the official game page where they can like, share or comment.

Xbox and its accessibility campaigns

With the release of the June update for Xbox, Xbox players are experiencing Microsoft’s latest efforts to make games more accessible.

Some people may remember earlier this year that Microsoft and Xbox emphasized improving overall accessibility by developing a set of best practices called the Xbox Accessibility Guidelines. Hmm. The main goal of this program is to enable game designers to come up with good ideas and provide a “guardrail” to determine the accessibility of titles. This allows many disabled gamers to expect additional accessible titles on the platform right away.

(Photo: Phil Barker / Future Publishing via Getty Images) Details of the LED logo on the Microsoft Xbox Series X wireless controller taken on October 9, 2020.

In addition to software updates and development guidelines, Microsoft has also worked on hardware-based accessibility solutions in the past. About three years ago, they released an adaptive Xbox controller that was basically designed specifically for gamers with disabilities. Apart from the actual controller, the included box is designed for easy access and has an assortment of levers, hinges and tabs that Microsoft has described as “empowering you to open the box.” ..

What’s Next for Game Accessibility?

Games are considered a very comprehensive medium. This is basically something anyone can participate in and do well, with few barriers to discourage beginners and even no skill level.

Microsoft and Xbox still have a long way to go when it comes to making games more accessible. However, there are many possibilities for their current progress. The Xbox June update is one of many coordinated efforts. There is reason to believe that future updates / hardware upgrades will only be built on top of the already configured foundation.

