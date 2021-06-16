LVMH and Google Cloud Build Strategic Partnership for AI and Cloud-Based Innovation





Paris and Sunnyvale, CA, June 16, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Today, LVMH and Google Cloud announce a strategic partnership to accelerate innovation and develop new cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Did. Together, the two companies will empower LVMH’s Maisonza individual luxury brands to create a new personalized customer experience that drives long-term growth. This partnership combines the creativity, wealth, technology, thirst for innovation and recognized position in their respective markets.

The collaboration between LVMH and Google Cloud is a new AI and machine learning (ML) that not only improves business operations by enhancing demand forecasting and inventory optimization, but also enhances the customer experience through personalization while meeting LVMH’s most stringent requirements. ) We support the talent of the Maison by providing technology. Privacy and security requirements.

LVMH is Google Cloud’s state-of-the-art cloud technology and world-class, as AI will increasingly touch every part of the LVMH value chain, from product development to supply chains, employees, partners, and customer interfaces. Take advantage of AI / ML tools. Meet the highest standards of Maison customers and enable the development of large-scale new business use cases.

LVMH will also be supported by Google Cloud to strengthen its culture of innovation, including the creation of dedicated comprehensive skill-ups and certification programs for Maison teams. In addition, the two companies will explore joint innovation opportunities and launch the Data and AI Academy in Paris to accelerate their expertise and innovation in these areas.

As part of the partnership, LVMH will use Google Cloud to modernize components of its IT infrastructure to drive the massive agility, security, cost efficiency and performance needed to support business ambitions.

“This new, unprecedented and important partnership with Google Cloud reflects our high ambitions in this area. Combining best-in-class approaches in their respective industries to take the use of data and AI one step further. For us, privacy, personalization, and luxury are synonyms, and it’s always true. The new opportunities offered to our customers are exactly what our talented team is working on at LVMH. It’s a unique and unforgettable experience, “says Toni Belloni. Managing Director of the LVMH Group.

“We are proud to enter into such an innovative and broad partnership with LVMH to drive innovation through cloud technology and AI capabilities. Together, we can drive the future of customer experience in the luxury industry. You can, “says CEO Thomas Kurian. Google Cloud.

About LVMHLVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in wine and spirits by a portfolio of brands such as Mot & Chandon, Dom Prignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Chteau d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays and Chteau Cheval Blanc. , Corgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volkundemitiera, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval de Andes, Cape Mentel, Newton, Bodeganumancia, Aoyun, Chateau Deskran, Chateau Dugarow pet. The Fashion & Leather Goods category includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Mark Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, Rimowa, Pato and Fenty. LVMH exists in the perfume and cosmetics sector, along with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfum, Perfume Lowe, Benefit Cosmetics, Makeup Forever, Aquadi Palma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty (Liana and Maison Francis Kurkujan) doing. LVMH’s watch and jewelery division consists of Bulgari, Tiffany, Taghoeer, Chaumet, Dior Watch, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retail and other activities through hotels in DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritain, Group Rezeco, Koba, Le Jardin d’Acrimatation, Royal Van Rent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc. It is working.

About Google Cloud Google Cloud accelerates your organization’s ability to digitally transform your business with the best infrastructure, platforms, industry solutions, and expertise. Delivering enterprise-grade solutions powered by Google’s cutting-edge technology on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

Source Google Cloud

