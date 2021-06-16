San Jose-Google Advisory Group is a few years away





As part of Google’s Downtown West development, the Community Advisory Group oversees how to spend the millions of dollars allocated for education, affordable housing, and rent stabilization.

However, choosing an advisor can take years, and distribution of funds can take up to 10 years.

Community-centric organizations such as SOMOS Mayfair, Amigos de Guadalupe, and Working Partnerships USA have mediated a $ 155 million community stabilization fund as part of the San Jose agreement with Google approved on May 25.

Maritza Maldonado, executive director of Amigos de Guadalupe, said the nonprofit involved in drafting the fund spoke with a Google consultant who withdrew the idea for consideration. Maintaining quality work and affordable housing was at the top of the list.

The development of downtown West, a tech giant, is conditioned on a company from San Jose that fights the movement of housing and work. The community advisory board can decide which battles to fund in the form of grants to nonprofits that specialize in these areas.

Elizabeth Handler, a spokesperson for the San Jose Department of Economic Development, nominates a 13-member advisory board candidate from the city’s clerk, the city’s law firm, and the Racial Equality Department for final approval. He said he would go to the city council for.

Candidates can apply to the Commission Spot when the application is online and shared through the city newsletter. The process is not yet finalized, according to Handler, and it will take at least a year before the project is far enough to start developing the committee.

Of the 13 seats on the committee, 5 must go to residents who have experience in moving housing and work. The remaining eight must include one scholar or researcher and seven who live in or have a “meaningful” relationship with San Jose.

It is very unique to have real team members who have transferred power from the city hall and experienced these issues directly, and when it comes to the first of these types of funds, they are Policy Directors of Working Partnerships USA and members of Silicon Valley Rising. One Jeffrey Buchanan told San Jos Spotlight. .. It is great to have a governance structure that gives the actual individual experiencing this kind of public policy challenge the ultimate decision-making power.

RJ Ramsey, who lives in San Jose, is one of them. It’s been two years since I found an affordable home in a second street studio apartment.

Ramsey says he can provide the living experience the city wants and wants to see a fresh look at the inhabitants who are experiencing evacuation.

“People with living experience may succumb to those who are in the corporate world and are still in the corporate world. They do not know exactly how to work in (advisory roles) and are sometimes afraid. “I will.”

Google has pledged more than $ 100 million in community funding to combat work and housing relocations in San Jose. Graphics by Vicente Vera.

According to Handler, the committee’s selection process will take two to three years, along with contracts with external fund managers. The money distribution itself will take place over a 10-year construction period on Google’s campus and urban villages.

The Downtown West Project spans 80 acres near Diridon Station and features 7.3 million square feet of office space, 4,000 residential units, 15 acres of parks, and 30,000 to 50,000 square feet of community center. It also boasts 500,000 square feet for retail, cultural, educational and artistic applications.

Non-profit housing and labor leaders support residents who have the final say on how to use Google’s pledges, but not many are interested in joining the committee.

Kiyomi Yamamoto, chief lawyer for housing policy at the Silicon Valley Law Foundation, said she was really looking for a community to skillfully identify their problems.

Yamamoto told Sanjos Spotlight that the legal foundation, which consists of lawyers and social workers working in poorly serviced communities, is ready to support the advisory board as a legal advocate. Told.

Matthew Reed, Silicon Valley Housing Policy Manager, said his organization would take a pragmatic approach to respecting the community groups that negotiated and shaped the fund.

He said he had no intention of bending that cooperative structure. There is already a lot of trust and common understanding. I don’t know exactly how that monitoring group will be formed, but I hope it reflects the process.

Contact Vicente Vera at [email protected] Or follow @vicentejvera on Twitter.

