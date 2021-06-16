Google is taking over Slack, Microsoft Teams, so major services are free





This week, Google has eliminated the need to pay to access the Google Workspace suite of productivity tools and rolled out web-based tools to everyone with a Gmail account. This is a bold move, clearly driven by Google’s desire to embrace Slack, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams in the area of ​​free remote collaboration tools.

This means that most of us will have instant access to redesigned Gmail with some additional features aimed at facilitating sharing and collaboration with others.This is a big move for Google, but in the Gmail settings menu[チャットと会議]In the section[チャット]settings[クラシックハングアウト]not[Googleチャット]Unless you set it to, you may not notice the change.

If you change the chat settings, Gmail[チャット]New separate from tabs[部屋]The tab is displayed. Previously, rooms were only available to paid Google Workspace customers, but from this week they will be available to all users.

Today, these rooms basically look like standalone group chats, but Google has redesigned the interface and updated it with features such as topic threads, presence indicators, and custom status (also known as away messages). It says it will be rolled out in the summer. Rebrand the room into a space.

The goal seems to be to get billions of Gmail users to start using Spaces the way many of us use Slack and Teams. This is a central collection point for collaborators to chat, share links, post comments, and start meetings. At the I / O Developers Conference, where the company unveiled Smart Canvas earlier this year, it’s part of a grand vision of integrated Google Workspace for everyone.

(Image credit: Google)

Proposed as a connective tissue for Google Workspace, SmartCanvas is an important part of this Gmail redesign and should be available now. Open Google Docs and enter the @ sign to open a small window (Google calls these “smart chips” and uses a context-sensitive list of taggers and embedded document / calendar events. ..

Google Workspace products such as Sheets and Meet will add smarter chip and general features to make them more competitive with free collaboration tools such as Slack.

For example, between now and September, Google will launch the Google Meet companion mode (shown in the mockup above) that I / O previewed last month. Companion mode is designed for the increasingly popular hybrid workplace, where meetings often include both direct and remote participants, and is physically done by launching the app over the phone. Give existing meeting participants access to Google Meet tools such as chat, screen sharing, and voting. Or via another web app.

Google Workspace Individual

Search Giants launched a new version of Workspace, Google Workspace Individual, this week. This is a subscription service for individual business owners. Those who pay for Workspace Individual can expect access to better video conferencing tools, personalized email marketing, smart booking services, and other features that Google plans to roll out in the future.

