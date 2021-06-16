Google TV emphasizes search and recommendation insights





At today’s Fierce Video Stream TV Show, TV platform Google VP and GM Shalini Govil-Paiwas asked why Google created Google TV when it was already brand-aware on Android TV.

Govil-Pai said the company wants to use Google’s name because people associate it with Google’s mission to provide universal access to information.

According to Govil-Pai, Google TV is built on Android TV. Android TV remains the operating system on all different devices. The experience you get on Google TV is much more in line with Google as a whole. The Google TV term was used because it is in close agreement with Google’s mission in terms of personalized recommendations, search and discovery, and integration of content around the world.

Users can find the same applications on Google TV that they are accustomed to on Android TV. However, the company wants to emphasize its service as an integrated platform for searching and discovering most streaming services.

Google first announced Google TV and the new Chromecast streaming device in September 2020. Chromecast is a dongle that connects to your TV’s HDMI port and adds Google TV as an option for your smart TV.

Google TV and operator

Govil-Pai said Google TV reaches consumers in two different ways. One is retail, where consumers can go to stores such as Best Buy or buy Chromecast and various smart TVs online to access the service. Also, the second way Google TV reaches consumers is through carriers such as cable companies.

Rich Greenfield, an analyst at LightShed Partners, an interviewer today, said that Google TV / Android TV is well integrated with cable companies in many parts of the world, but that’s not really happening in the United States.

Govil-Pai said some US operators have adopted the Android TV operating system over the past few years, including AT & T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.

She said Google TV has an operator base because many operators have existing businesses based on TV offerings that want to make sure their customers are buying. .. Something like that comes to the fore. As a result, the user experience is always a bit dynamic for that layer of partners.

Finally, Govil-Pai confirmed that TCL, along with Sony and Samsung, is one of the largest OEMs incorporating the Android TV operating system.

She said TCL launched on Android TV last year. And shortly this year, they will launch on Google TV. In fact, I think it will happen next month or two months. As a result, I was very excited to be able to offer that option to existing TCL users.

