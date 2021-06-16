WhatsApp may announce multi-device support with end-to-end encryption





During a chat with Wabetinfo, Mark Zuckerberg revealed that multi-device support will soon be available.

Highlights WhatsApp is rumored to have been working on multi-device support for the longest time. WhatsApp enables end-to-end encryption on multiple devices when deploying multi-device support capabilities. End-to-end encryption protects your chat.

WhatsApp is rumored to have been working on multi-device support for the longest time. However, we’ve found that this feature won’t remain in beta forever, so WhatsApp will be available soon. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the release of this feature this year in a WhatsApp chat with Wabetainfo. WhatsApp is currently listening to enabling end-to-end encryption on multiple devices when deploying multi-device support capabilities.

End-to-end encryption protects your chat. Simply put, it means that the chat remains only between the sender and the recipient, and even WhatsApp can’t read it. This is also the main reason why WhatsApp did not comply with the new IT regulations of the Government of India, which requires it to find the originator of the message. WhatsApp said in its discussion that finding a caller means avoiding end-to-end encryption. That would make WhatsApp violate its own policy.

WhatsApp is currently planning to launch multi-device support using end-to-end encryption. According to WhatsApp feature tracker wabetainfo, end-to-end encryption is also compatible with multiple devices.

Properly synchronizing all messages and content between devices, even when the phone's battery ran out, was a major technical challenge, and we were looking forward to solving it and releasing it soon. .. WhatsApp wants to keep messages between users safe even when users switch devices.

When it comes to multi-device capabilities, this is what WhatsApp has been working on since 2019. This feature allows users to log in to a single WhatsApp account using multiple devices. Currently, you can use your mobile phone and computer to log in to one account, but if you enable this feature, you will be able to use multiple devices at the same time.

Besides this, WhatsApp will soon launch several features such as disappearing mode, flash call and view once function. Mark Zuckerberg himself has confirmed some of the above features. It’s important to note that WhatsApp already has the ability to erase messages, but Mark is talking about revealing the mode in which it disappears. Mark also confirmed the activation of multi-device support and view once features. Let’s take a look at the meaning of these features.

