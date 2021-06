Google has partnered with Thales to improve the privacy and confidentiality of Google Workspace

Google has partnered with Thales to expand support for Google Workspace’s privacy and confidentiality features.

Thales, a French company serving the aerospace, defense, transportation and security markets, announced that the CipherTrustManager console and SafeNetTrustedAccess solution have been integrated with Google Workspace client-side encryption. This is Google’s new privacy and confidentiality offering for workspace users.

According to Google, this improves key management and identity protection, allowing you to maintain ownership of the keys used to encrypt Google Workspace documents, thereby benefiting from increased regulatory compliance and data ownership. Can be obtained.

Strict data security regulations have been developed in many countries, including GDPR and Schrems II in Europe, CCPA in NORAM, and NDB in APAC, and according to Google, the regulatory situation is much more complicated for organizations to navigate. It is said that it is.

According to Garter’s research, 74% of global organizations plan to keep some of their employees remote after the pandemic, so they can work anywhere and adapt to regulatory frameworks. The need for solutions is increasing. With Thales CipherTrustManager and SafeNetTrusted Access, Google Workspace client-side encryption allows users to use keys internally controlled by their organization in Google Drive such as Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides. You can encrypt your files and folders.

“By providing both independent key management and identity protection via an external IDP, Thales requires cloud security best practices to isolate these critical security features from data designed to be protected. “We support,” said Thales, Senior Vice President of Cloud Security and Licensing. Sebastian Kano. “As data sovereignty becomes more important, organizations need a solution that can help them. With Google Workspace client-side encryption, customers control data encryption keys and encryption solutions. Can be accessed seamlessly.

“By providing Thales data security and identity protection through Google Workspace, this partnership expands adoption and use, one of the best collaboration tools on the market,” he says. Through this partnership, Thales will provide tools for organizations to manage key usage, access settings, and workspace user identity services. Organizations will be able to implement conditional access, enforce the appropriate level of authentication, and provide single sign-on to users who log on to Google Workspace.

Thales and Google Cloud will host a webinar that describes best practices for protecting Google Workspace and how organizations build shared security models to protect sensitive data in the cloud.

