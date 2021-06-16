Random: What happened to Bayonetta 3, Platinum?





One of the games I thought I had a chance to see at Nintendo’s E3 Direct this year was Bayonetta 3.

A few hours before the live stream, game director Hideki Kamiya retweeted a Nintendo post. Many fans believed that they would hear (and probably see) the next entry in the series at the event.

Instead, the announcement of the PlatinumGames broadcast turned out to be a DLC update for The Wonderful 101. Kamiya has been on the receiving side of some angry messages that haven’t been delivered since then, and many fans are now wondering what’s going on in the next entry in the series.

Bayonetta 3 was announced a few years before the breath of the wild 2, but hasn’t seen anything. pic.twitter.com/6qBYhP9qQE—Big Bash () (@ BigBashMan_) June 15, 2021

As emphasized above, Bayonetta 3 was announced at The Game Awards in December 2017, but now the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (the game announced in 2019) will arrive first. is.

Apart from The Wonderful 101 DLC, a new trailer was added earlier this week during Square Enix’s E3 broadcast in the fall of Babylon, a new platinum game. Atsushi Inaba, co-founder of PlatinumGames, also mentioned earlier that he didn’t say much about projects that the developers didn’t publish. It may impose responsibility on Nintendo.

“We don’t have much say about unpublished projects, and we respect the publisher’s decisions because we understand that each title requires a different approach.”

In the meantime, Hideki has been doing well and continues to say that it will be updated when it occurs. So what do you think of Bayonetta 3? When do you think you will find out more about this expected release? Please vote for our vote and leave a comment below.







