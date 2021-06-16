Guangzhou, China reports zero new cases for the first time in a new cluster





Citizens respond to sampling of throat swabs during a mass covid test conducted on Monday, May 31, 2021 in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, southern China.

Barcroft Media | Barcroft Media | Getty Images

Guangzhou, China Guangzhou, southern China, has not reported new cases of locally transmitted coronavirus for the first time since the new outbreak in May.

The recent increase in incidents has prompted mass testing and blockades, threatening world trade.

On Tuesday, health officials did not find a newly confirmed case in Guangzhou, a city of more than 15 million people, which became China’s new Covid hotspot.

The first new case, a 75-year-old woman, was discovered on May 21. This was the first time that a delta variant of the virus first identified in India was detected in China.

Authorities took immediate action, fearing that the variant was highly contagious.

Liwan, west of Guangzhou, has closed part of the district. Except in special circumstances, people were unable to enter or leave these areas. Some restaurants had to be closed, while others were run only for take-out or with reduced capacity.

Healthcare workers lined up on the streets of Guangzhou and tested a large number of coronaviruses on the population. Tens of millions have been tested in the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, Guangzhou police fined and detained individuals allegedly violating the law, including not wearing masks in public and not cooperating when asked to test for coronavirus.

The outbreak of Guangzhou, which could spread throughout Guangdong Province, a major economic and trading power, also affected shipping. Experts warn that enhanced checks and anti-virus measures could cause delays at major shipping ports in Guangdong.

Authorities are also urging people to be vaccinated in Guangdong and throughout China. The vaccine has been administered more than 900 million times in Japan.

The day of zero new cases is a positive development, but authorities hope it will continue, eventually resuming the regional economy altogether and freeing the region from blockades.

On Wednesday, Chen Bin, deputy director of the Guangzhou Health Commission, said zero cases “do not mean zero risk,” according to comments reported by local media. Authorities urged citizens to stay vigilant and continue to wear masks to reduce unnecessary social contact.

Source Link China, Guangzhou reports zero new cases for the first time in a new cluster

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos