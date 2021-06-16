Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 105 4G with VoLTE support, wireless FM radio released: Specifications





The Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 105 4G were launched as the latest feature phones by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global, which supports 4G VoLTE. The new phone also includes support for wireless FM radio. The Nokia 1104G and Nokia 1054G also have a built-in LED torch. The new series also has a camera sensor on the back of the Nokia 110 4G, but the Nokia 105 4G does not. The former also comes with expandable storage up to 32GB.

The Nokia.com site lists the Nokia 110 4G in aqua, black, and yellow color options and the Nokia 105 4G in black, blue, and red shades. However, the price and availability of the new phone has not yet been revealed.

Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 105 4G specifications

Both the Nokia 1104G and Nokia 105 4G support dual SIM (Nano) and work with Series 30 and later operating systems. The phone also features a 1.8-inch QQVGA (120×160 pixel) display, a Unisoc T107 SoC, 128MB of RAM and 48MB of onboard storage. The Nokia 110 4G comes with a camera sensor on the back and includes an MP3 player. It also has a microSD card slot for expanding the internal storage by up to 32GB.

The Nokia 115 4G comes with the same 1.8-inch display as the Nokia 110 4G. Photo provider: HMD Global

Both the Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 105 4G come with FM radio in wired and wireless modes. The latter means that you can access the FM radio without connecting headphones. In addition, the phone has a 3-in-1 speaker and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a Micro-USB port.

Other features of both new Nokia feature phones include an LED torch, preloaded games, and an English dictionary. The phone also has an internet browser.

For older customer bases, both the Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 105 4G have read-assist capabilities that act as a text-to-speech engine for reading on-screen menus. There is also a zoomed-in menu for readability.

The Nokia 1104G and Nokia 105 4G are powered by a 1,020mAh battery that can provide up to 5 hours of talk time or up to 18 days of standby time over 4G networks. Both phones measure 121x50x14.5mm. In contrast, the Nokia 110 4G weighs 84.5 grams, while the Nokia 105 4G weighs 80.2 grams.

In 2019, HMD Global launched the Nokia 110 and Nokia 105 phones with 2G support. These models had features such as a 1.77-inch display and an 800mAh battery. In terms of price, the Nokia 110 (2019) was launched in India at Rs. 1,599, Nokia 105 (2019) came in Rs. 1,199.

