Google allows BYO encryption keys in the workspace and rocks Meet.





Google has introduced overdue moderator controls on Google Meet, including the ability to mute and unmute participants, and enterprise collaboration by introducing client-side encryption via its primary access partner, Flowcrypt. Late attempts to win a larger part of the market. , Futurex, Thales, or Virtru.

While the company is promoting some changes (“Google Workspace evolves Rooms to become Spaces”! Serious bids for large corporate customers.

If you want to build / integrate your own cryptographic key service, you have to wait, but BYOK will be available in 2021. Google Workspace product managers Karthik Lakshminarayana and Erika Trautman said, “We plan to publish a key access service API specification that can be used by clients.-Side encryption later this year.”

See: Companies can save billions of dollars by throwing the Hotel California cloud into their infrastructure: Andreessen Horowitz

(The company deploys Airbus as a customer and head of digital workplaces, Andrew Plunkett, said that the company “already uses Google Workspace client-side encryption to protect its most important corporate data. Full control over your data While benefiting from Google’s best-in-class productivity tools, encryption keys are a key factor in enabling our digital transformation.)

After a pandemic that took more than a year and posted a major cultural shift to remote work, Google introduced key moderation controls to Google Meet meeting organizers “next month” to “chat during meetings.” We will prevent the use of Google and prohibit presentations during meetings, “will be further managed by the administrator, which was one of the promises of June 14th.

Google has also promised to significantly change the way Workspaces works (a bundle of Google collaboration tools such as Gmail, calendars, drives, documents, spreadsheets, slides, and Meet). A more Slack-like user experience.

“During the summer, we’ll evolve Rooms into Spaces and launch a streamlined and flexible user interface that allows teams and individuals to see everything that matters. Inline topic threading, presence indicators, custom status. With new features such as expressive responsiveness and collapsible views, Spaces integrates seamlessly with files and tasks, “promised Google’s VP Javier Soltero.

Enterprise admins can turn on Google Chat in Gmail and start using Rooms (group conversations using file sharing in chat) today with a “seamless path when Spaces are available” You can secure it.

The company doesn’t publish an enterprise pricing plan (only BusinessPlus, which can scale up to 13.80 users per month / sheet to up to 300 users) — you need to contact your sales reps — but Reddit and other such forums The discussion at suggests that competitive prices compared to rivals.

