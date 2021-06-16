IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Twitter of not complying with new digital rules





IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Twitter deliberately rebelled and did not comply with the country’s new IT rules that came into effect in late May.

New rules or so-called mediation guidelines announced in February regulate the content of social media companies such as Facebook, WhatsApp messenger, and Twitter, and are more responsible for legal demands for prompt removal of posts and sharing of details. The purpose is to have. The originator of the message.

The rule also requires major social media companies to set up grievance mechanisms and appoint new executives to coordinate with law enforcement agencies.

The Indian Ministry of Technology wrote on Twitter on June 5 to warn the company of “unintended consequences” of non-compliance with the rules, Reuters previously reported.

Prasad did not directly state on Tuesday whether Twitter had lost mediator protection, but senior government officials disqualified Reuters from seeking liability exemption as an intermediary or host of user content because Twitter did not comply. He said there was a possibility. New IT rules.

“Many questions have been asked about whether Twitter is subject to the safe harbor clause,” Prasad tweeted. “But the simple fact of the matter is that Twitter did not comply with the interim guidelines that came into effect on May 26.”

Prasad added that Twitter chose “a deliberate path of rebellion when it comes to mediation guidelines.”

Twitter said on Monday that it continued to inform the Indian Ministry of Technology of the steps they were taking, but did not respond to requests for comment.

“The interim chief compliance officer is retained and details will soon be shared directly with the ministry,” he said. “Twitter is making every effort to comply with the new guidelines.

The Internet Freedom Foundation, a digital advocacy group based in New Delhi, said it was up to the court to decide whether companies such as Twitter would continue to be mediators of alleged violations such as the appointment of executives, not the government. ..

Increasing tensions between the Government of India and Big Tech in the United States have offended companies that have spent millions of dollars building hubs in the largest growth markets. To the extent that some companies are rethinking expansion plans, people close to the problem have previously told Reuters.

