Reliance introduces postpaid Jio Fiber with plans starting from Rs 399 per month





Reliance-backed Jio is not only one of the leading telecommunications companies in the country, but also one of the leading ISPs in the country. Its Jio Fiber service is equivalent to Airtels Xtream Fiber and offers a variety of bundled services besides unlimited internet usage.

In addition to the prepaid plans currently available, the company has introduced a postpaid plan starting at Rs 399 per month. These new plans allow users to choose between an annual plan or a semi-annual plan. Users will also get a free 4K set-top box with a new postpaid plan, which is advertised as “zero prepaid admission”.

Jio Fiber Postpaid Broadband Plan

Below is a list of the new postpaid plans that Jio is offering to its users.

Rs 399 JioFiber Broadband Plan: 30Mbps, Unlimited Data, Unlimited Voice Calls Rs 699 JioFiber Broadband Plan: 100Mbps, Unlimited Data, Unlimited Voice Calls Rs 999 JioFiber Broadband Plan: 150Mbps, Unlimited Data, Unlimited Voice Calls, Rs 14 OTT App Subscriptions Equivalent to 1,000 / per Month Rs1,499 JioFiber Broadband Plan: 300Mbps, Unlimited Data, Unlimited Voice Calls, 15 OTT App Subscription Worth Rs1,500 / Month Rs2,499 JioFiber Broadband Plan: 500Mbps, Unlimited Data, Unlimited Voice Calls, 15 OTT App Subscription Worth Rs 1,500 / Month Rs 3,999 JioFiber Broadband Plan: 1Gbps, Unlimited Data, Unlimited Voice Calls, 15 OTT App Subscriptions Equivalent to Rs 1,500 / Month Rs8,499 JioFiber Broadband Plan : 1Gbps, unlimited data, unlimited voice calls, 15 OTT app subscriptions worth Rs 1,500 per month

(Image credit: Jio) Features and benefits of Jio Fiber postpaid broadband plan

In terms of the benefits and features of these plans, they are comparable to prepaid plans, but free users from the worry of missing monthly payment due dates.

The new plan will be available from June 17th, and for customers who choose the postpaid plan, Reliance will offer a WIFIONT modem and a 4K set-top box or Rs’ mandatory one-time refundable amount of Rs 2,500. It will be abolished. Modem only 1,500, now you have to pay for a new prepaid connection.

As mentioned above, users will get a free 4K set-top box with a new broadband connection, but Rs1000 will be applied as a refundable deposit.

For OTT services, customers who choose Rs. 399 and Rs. The 699 plan does not get the bundled OTT pack during Rs. With 999 monthly plans, popular OTTs such as Amazon Prime, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar VIP, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Sun NXT, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ALTBalaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery +, Eros Now Platform subscriptions are available. , JioCinema, JioSaavn.

Free access to Netflix is ​​available for all plans priced above Rs. 1,499 per month. In addition, users also have access to landline connections bundled with unlimited free calls nationwide.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos