Senator also doesn’t want Amazon and Google to hijack home devices





Lawmakers warned Amazon and Google on Tuesday that they didn’t want to see them take over the smart home device market.

“In home technology, some of the most powerful companies that dominate today’s technology are poised to dominate future platforms,” ​​said a subcommittee hearing on competition between voice assistants and smart speakers. Senator Amy Klobscher, the chairman, said. TVs, thermostats and other devices.

She and other lawmakers on the panel said the session was an effort that could bring legislation to anticipate potential problems in a rapidly expanding market, rather than waiting for the problems to become disastrous. Stated. Democrats and Republicans were worried that megacorporations could use their power to move rivals away from devices, boost their products, and crush start-ups.

The hearing has come to the beginning of a new moment in technology antitrust law in the United States. Earlier on Tuesday, the Senate was voted by the Federal Trade Commission by Lina Khan, a critic of Big Tech’s competitive practices, who helped build a movement to reform antitrust laws. Klobuchar announced at a hearing that President Joe Biden had nominated her as the chair of the agency.

Leaders of the House Antitrust Subcommittee, which investigated competition by Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google last week, have long-awaited representing some of the most serious proposals to change antitrust law in decades. It also announced a bipartisan bill. Perhaps the most controversial bill will allow government enforcers to try to dismantle large digital platforms if there are “conflicts of interest” between their lines of business.

European regulators also suggested in early June that competition between IoT devices was a concern and that new competition cases could soon open up.

“Big Tech already controls almost everything we do online,” Senator Mike Lee, a top Republican member of the subcommittee, said in a hearing. “For a little convenience, do we now want them to be able to manage our home as well?”

“Sure, we already know enough that this doesn’t work,” Lee added.

Firewalls and restrictions

Among the concerns raised by Senators at the hearing are that Amazon or Google could create technical barriers to the services of competitors running on the device, or companies stop working with the device. There was a possibility. For example, Amazon theoretically blocks Alexa voice assistant competitors from working on Echo devices, or puts Whole Foods groceries in empty refrigerators instead of supermarket products that Amazon doesn’t own. You can encourage them to replenish.

Lawmakers also use the data to help dominant companies use their financial strength to subsidize substandard products, extract information about rivals working on their platforms, and compete with them. I was worried that I could do it.

“As a result of the conflict, the environment is as severely exploited and misappropriated as it was in the days of oil well giants and railroad giants,” said Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal. -Business restrictions and data firewalls prevent Big Tech from leveraging sensitive data swarms to drive its own business interests and intensify competition. ”

In many respects, lawmakers seemed worried that Amazon, Google, and other big tech companies would repeat the steps they had already taken to dominate the other digital markets. .. Google, in particular, is facing a government antitrust proceeding over the distribution of searches and the huge ad tech business. Faced with fierce competition, the company is focusing on improving services for its users.

In the hearing, Amazon and Google representatives promoted their efforts to enable devices and services to work together, citing various other companies trying to create devices and services for smart home devices.

Wilson White, Google’s senior policy officer, called openness the company’s “Pole Star,” and “there’s a lively conversation across the industry to address some of these issues.” Stated. Still, White acknowledged that his approach to working with rivals and partners was evolving, implying that he was worried that a completely open digital platform could raise privacy concerns. ..

Senator also heard from a longtime Google critic and competitor, representative of smart speaker maker Sonos.

Eddie Lazarus, the company’s chief legal officer, said consumers should be able to use the largest voice assistant on the same device. He added that Amazon’s current partnerships with other companies are “currently just a ramp to the Amazon ecosystem, as large companies cannot be mixed and matched.”

After the hearing, Lazarus told the Protocol that he was encouraged by the nature of the nonpartisan hearing. “They were well prepared,” he said. “They were signaling that they were going to enact some laws,” Lazarus said, believing that it could lead to actual action. “I think this is a peculiar moment from a legislative point of view,” he said.

Klobuchar previously published a book on this subject earlier this year, introducing her own detailed suggestions for curbing the power of Big Tech. Her bill to raise merger fees has also recently passed the Senate.

Klobuchar’s proposal fell short of the House’s proposal, but members of both Houses are working together to advance the legislation, and Lee announced his first legislative bid on Monday. His bill codifies the rules on mergers, codifying that antitrust proceedings should focus on harm to consumers in the form of price increases, production limits and other economic measures. Will strengthen.

This hearing was a sequel to previous testimony at the mobile app store in April. During that hearing, Klobuchar and Lee expressed bipartisan frustration with Google and Apple as the developers spilled their long-standing allegations of bullying in public testimony.

“It’s time to get started, and we’re ready,” Klobuchar said at the end of Tuesday’s session.

Janko Roettgers contributed to the report.

