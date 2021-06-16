A simple fix that revealed a Poco X2 camera issue by the company.Here’s how to perform the manual steps:





Published: Wednesday, June 16, 2021 13:58 [IST]

Poco X2 arrived in India last year and has received numerous updates since its launch to optimize the system and improve the user experience. However, several users have been reporting camera-related issues in the country for some time. Users are flocking to online forums and support pages to report camera issues. In the latest development, the company revealed a simple manual fix. The details are as follows.

How can I manually fix the Poco X2 camera issue?

Poco is aware of issues related to Poco X2 cameras. The company revealed that about 0.2% of users report camera problems. In summary, this issue caused a black screen to appear when the camera app was open.

Dear POCO users, some have approached us with the issue of “camera not working” in POCO X2. I’ve detailed the steps you need to take to fix it. Read the letter for more information. pic.twitter.com/Najbl8Pq1n

— POCO India Support (@POCOSupport) June 15, 2021

According to a Poco India Support tweet, you only need to perform a few basic manual steps to fix this issue. Also, you don’t have to go to a nearby service center to solve this problem.

The company suggests that users can easily clean up the camera app cache if this issue persists. To do this[設定]Open the menu[アプリの管理]You need to go to the options.

This should be followed by selecting the Camera option and then Clear All Data.[OK]Click to complete the cache clearing process. You will also need to restart your phone after applying all the settings.

This fix may not work on all Poco X2 handset in India. For users who are having problems after the cache clear method, the company suggests that the service and feedback app should report the problem.

The user also needs to upload the device log under the camera section. In particular, the Sevice and Feedback app can be placed in the app drawer itself. When a user clicks on this app, a feedback ID will be created and must be displayed in the service center.

However, this step is only necessary if the manual cache clearing method does not work. This doesn’t seem to be a major hardware issue. Therefore, you can solve the problem by simply cleaning your app’s cache.

Best mobile phone in india

56,490

1,19,900

54,999

86,999

69,999

49,990

20,999

1,04,999

44,999

64,999

22,999

49,999

11,499

54,999

17,091

31,999

17,091

13,999

18,990

39,600

2,999

2,599

17,605

24,000

20,460

6,218

18,999

16,890

7,990

15,923

To keep up to date with the latest technology news and gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube and subscribe to notifications.

Allow notifications

Already subscribed

First published story: Wednesday, June 16, 2021 13:58 [IST]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos