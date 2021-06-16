House is working to promote legislation aimed at countering China’s technology boom





A major House committee on Tuesday amended bipartisan legislation aimed at boosting US science and technology programs and countering China’s growing influence, with the Senate in favor of relevant bills last week68. -Made after casting 32 votes.

Measures aimed at supporting the US semiconductor industry and other tech sectors could be signed by President Joe Biden this summer, earlier than initially expected. Earlier, analysts had predicted a bill targeting chips, and China could be incorporated into a large infrastructure package that Washington could offer this fall.

The amendment was made by the House Science Commission on Tuesday and worked to advance a bill entitled Future Law of the National Science Foundation and Future Law of the Ministry of Energy Science.

In the Senate, the $ 250 billion bill approved last week, known as US Innovation and Competition Law, provides SMH in the semiconductor industry with $ 52 billion, -0.86% SOXX, -0.82% and endless frontier law. ..

Top Republican Rep. Frank Lucas of Oklahoma said in his opening remarks on Tuesday, our global scientific and technical leadership.

According to Lucas, China outperforms the United States in total R & D spending and is trying to overtake us as a world leader in science and technology through both investment and theft.

Meanwhile, Panel Chairman Eddie Bernice Johnson, a Democrat of Texas, emphasized that he favored the House bill more than other approaches.

To remain a world leader in science and technology, she said she needs to act now, but not in a hurry. Instead of trying to mimic the efforts of emerging competitors, we need to double the innovation engine proven by the National Science Foundation and the Ministry of Energy. Our previous bill today does just that.

But Johnson said last week he believed that US lawmakers could come together to pave the way for the NSF. We hope to have the opportunity at the Senate Republican Conference.

Analysts at Capital Alpha Partners said in a recent note that it is theoretically feasible for other House committees responsible for these issues to do their jobs in the next two months before the August recess. Stated.

Initially, they expected the endless frontier to be incorporated into their infrastructure plans, but so far, analysts added that it seems likely to be standalone-based in the usual order. That means that various committees on the House side will culminate in the floor corridors and fully consider them at the Senate and Senate meetings to resolve the differences between the two chambers.

Infrastructure tracking took longer than initially expected, according to the Capital Alphas team.

Bloomberg News reported last week that the House bill is similar enough to the Senate’s U.S. innovation competition law and is expected to settle in August to pass a bipartisan victory to Biden. ..

US equities SPX fell -0.20% on Tuesday, breaking records as investors waited for the outcome of the Federal Reserve Board for two days.

