Samsung Galaxy F22 may be rebranded to Galaxy A22, Bluetooth SIG list suggests





The Samsung Galaxy F22 may be launched as a rebranded Galaxy A22, as suggested by the Bluetooth SIG list. This is not the first time the Samsung Galaxy F22 has been advised to share similarities with the Galaxy A22. Earlier leaks also suggest that the two may be the names of the same device in different markets. However, it’s unclear if future Galaxy F-series phones will be based on Samsung Galaxy A22’s 4G or 5G variants. Samsung has not yet shared information about the Galaxy F22.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 and Galaxy A22 appear in the same Bluetooth SIG list that Samsung first discovered. One of the eight different models of the Galaxy A22 on the list is said to be the Samsung Galaxy F22 with model number SM-E225F_DS. DS here is an abbreviation for dual SIM. In addition to the model number, the list suggests that the rumored Galaxy F22 may come with Bluetooth v5.

Currently, Samsung doesn’t share the details of the Galaxy F22, but if it turns out that the phone is a rebranded Galaxy A22, we know what to expect from the phone. The Samsung Galaxy A22 and Galaxy A225G were launched in the European market earlier this month.

Samsung Galaxy A22 specification

The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and 5G variations have some differences, such as display size, SoC, and camera setup. The 4G model has a 6.4-inch HD + Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, and the 5G model has a 6.6-inch Full HD + display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Internally, the 4G model features an unnamed octa-core SoC called the MediaTek Helio G80. The 5G model may have a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The Samsung Galaxy A224G has a quad rear camera setup, and the 5G model has a triple rear camera setup. Both models come with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

