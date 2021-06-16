Facebook will award $ 30,000 incentives for exploits that publish Instagram private content





Facebook has awarded researchers $ 30,000 for reporting a vulnerability in Instagram’s privacy features.

According to a Medium blog post by bug bounty hunter Mayur Fartade on Tuesday, a series of vulnerable endpoints in the Instagram app could allow an attacker to view private media on the platform without following the target account. ..

This includes private and archived posts, stories and reels.

If an attacker obtains the target user’s media ID by Brute Force or other means, it sends a POST request to Instagram’s GraphQL endpoint, publishing the display URL and image URL along with records such as likes and saves. There is a possibility.

We also found a more vulnerable endpoint that exposes the same information.

In either case, the attacker could extract sensitive data about your private account without being accepted as a follower. This is an Instagram feature designed to protect your privacy. You can also use the endpoint to extract the address of the Facebook page linked to your Instagram account.

Fartade reported his findings on the first endpoint through the Facebook Bug Reward Program on April 16th. The Facebook security team then responded on April 19 with a request for more information, including replication instructions.

By April 22, the Bug Bounty Hunter report had been triaged, and a day later, Fartade found a second leak endpoint and notified Facebook.

Facebook patched the vulnerable endpoint on April 29, but Fartade states that further fixes are needed to completely resolve the security issue.

By June 15, the first bug bounty hunter to receive a $ 30,000 monetary reward through the Facebook program. The social media giant thanked the researchers for his report.

ZDNet will contact Facebook and will update as soon as we receive a call back.

Previous and related coverage

Do you have any hints? Securely contact via WhatsApp | +447713 025 499, or key-based signal: charlie0

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos