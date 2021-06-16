Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Light will be available in India on June 18th and will be available on June 23rd.





The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be available in India on June 18th. Both tablets will be available on Amazon and Samsung channels starting June 23, as mentioned earlier. The two new Android tablets released at the end of last month are tone-down versions of the existing Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab A7. Both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 come with a single rear camera and an unnamed octa-core processor. Samsung says the new tablet will allow customers using other Galaxy products to enjoy a seamless connection. Currently, LTE variants of the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab A7 are available in India from Rs63,999 and Rs17,999, respectively. On the other hand, Wi-Fi only variants are priced at Rs 55,999 and Rs 17,999.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE features a 12.41-inch TFT screen with a resolution of 25601600 pixels and a flat-edged design. It weighs 608 grams and is 6.3 mm thick. The tablet works on Android 11 as it is, and S Pen is included. Internally, it has an unnamed octa-core processor, and customers can choose between 4GB RAM with 64GB storage option or 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage model. Connection options 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth v5.0. On the front is a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls, and on the back of the tablet is an 8-megapixel shooter. Both cameras can shoot full HD video at 30fps. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a 10,090mAh battery that supports 45W ultra-fast charging via a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen-1 port. There are color options for Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, on the other hand, has an 8.7-inch screen with a resolution of 1340,800 pixels that only supports 4G connections. There are two variations, Wi-Fi and LTE, which weigh 366 and 371 respectively. There is an 8-megapixel primary shooter on the back and a 2-megapixel camera on the front panel. Customers can choose between 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage model or 4GB RAM with 64GB storage option. Onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card up to 1TB. The tablet comes with a 5,100mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. Available in gray and silver finishes.

Read all the latest news, latest news, coronavirus news here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos