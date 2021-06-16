Samsung Galaxy Tab S7FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Light India Release Date Set June 18: Expected Price, Specifications





The launch date for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Light India is set for Friday, June 18th, a Korean company revealed on Wednesday. Both new tablets made their international debut at the end of last month. While the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Light is offered as a more affordable variation on the Galaxy Tab A7, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, alongside the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 +, is positioned as a new model in the company’s Galaxy Tab S7 lineup. I am.

Prior to its official launch, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite were posted on the Samsung India site. The company also confirmed through press notes that both tablets will be available in India from June 23rd.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7FE, Indian Galaxy Tab A7 Light Price (Forecast)

Pricing for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite in India has not yet been revealed. However, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE was launched in the UK for £ 589 (about 60,900 rupees) in the 4GB + 64GB variant and £ 629 (Rs 65,100) in the 6GB + 128GB configuration. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, on the other hand, is a Wi-Fi-only variant with a price tag of £ 149 (15,400 rupees), while the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (LTE) model costs £ 179 (Rs. 18,500). The Indian version of the new Galaxy tablet may be offered at similar pricing, but due to local taxes and other factors, it’s not a simple conversion.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 and features a 12.4-inch WQXGA (2,560×600 pixels) TFT display. It has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and up to 6GB of RAM. The tablet also has 64GB and 128GB onboard storage options, both of which support expansion via a microSD card (up to 1TB). There is an 8-megapixel camera sensor with an autofocus lens on the back, and a 5-megapixel camera sensor on the front.

Samsung bundles the S-Pen with the Galaxy Tab S7 FE for easy note-taking and sketching on the go. The tablet also comes preloaded with Samsung DeX mode.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a 10,090mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. It measures 185×284.8×6.3mm and weighs 608 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Light Specification

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite runs on Android 11-based OneUI Core 3.1 and features an 8.7-inch WXGA + (1,340×800 pixels) TFT display. It features an Octacore MediaTek Helio P22T SoC with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. There are also 32GB and 64GB internal storage options that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). The tablet has an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor and a 2-megapixel front camera sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with an 8.7-inch display Photo courtesy of Samsung

Samsung provided a 5,100mAh battery with a 15W fast charge. In addition, the tablet measures 212.5×124.7×8.0mm and weighs up to 371 grams in the LTE variant (366 grams with the Wi-Fi option).

